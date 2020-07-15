Gran Turismo 7 Release Date: Rumours, news, updates, PS5, PS4, & more

GT7 was revealed with Sony’s new console but when will Polyphony’s latest racer be available?

The official reveal of the PS5 has come and gone and with it the announcement of Gran Turismo 7.

The latest instalment of Polyphony’s epic racing series doesn’t yet have a release date.

What do we know so far?

The was a notable absence from Gran Turismo 7’s reveal trailer, a release date.

THE FUTURE: GT7’s reveal trailer offered a glimpse into the future of racing

Sometimes retailers unknowingly spill the beans when it comes to pre-ordering the game. A search of the internet reveals no answers, the game isn’t available to pre-order yet.

So, when is GT7 likely to become available?

Well, there have been rumours of GT7 being a launch title for the PS5. This makes sense as Gran Turismo has always been one of the most technically and aesthetically pleasing games on the market.

Which just raises the question… When is the PS5 coming?

The PS5 has been given a “Holiday 2020” but no firm date is yet known.

A THING OF BEAUTY: The PS5’s design is something to marvel at

New consoles usually arrive in November, giving people time to snap up the hardware as Christmas gifts.

Rumours are the PS5 release date will be announced soon, but we are still working in the dark a little bit.

Gran Turismo 7 on PS4?

Another big question is if Gran Turismo 7 will be a PS5-exclusive or if GT7 will be on PS4 too.

It’s common for racing and sporting games to be available on both current- and next-gen consoles during transition years.

However, the sheer power of the PS5 may mean GT7 is unplayable on the PS4.

It all remains to be seen.

