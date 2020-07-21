PGA Tour 2K21 CONFIRMS TPC Sawgrass!

In the first of today's announcements, 2K has revealed their next confirmed course for their hugely anticipated PGA Tour 2K21 game.

And it looks like fans are going to be very happy indeed!

Let's take a look at where we'll be heading, come August!

TPC Sawgrass Confirmed for PGA Tour 2K21

Next up, the iconic TPC Sawgrass!

Another US course, located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, is home to the PGA Tour headquarters and hosts the prestigious Players Championship.

It's known for its signature 17th hole, known as "Island Green", which is regarded by many as one of the most difficult holes around!

READ MORE: PGA Tour 2K21 - Confirmed Courses

We expect to see some highs and some lows when players hit the virtual grounds at Sawgrass!

When will we hear the next announcement?

It looks like today's announcement went off without a hitch, so we expect the next course reveal to be in a few hours.

READ MORE: PGA Tour 2K21 Confirmed Courses

But will they release three tonight? We'll have to wait to find out!

Release Date & Pre-order

The title is landing on PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia on 21 August 2020.

Want to guarantee your copy of PGA Tour 2K21, and get some extra in-game swag? Why not check out our pre-order and editions guide below!

READ MORE: PGA Tour 2K21 - Pre-order and Editions guide