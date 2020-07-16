PES 2021 Cover Star CONFIRMED: Release date, trailer, price & more

Konami has unveiled their front man for the new game, along with a stunning trailer.

PES 2020 showed that Konami could make a top-tier football game to compete with FIFA.

Its rich gameplay, stunning graphics and wide-reaching club and league partnerships showed that Pro Evo was back.

This year Konami is going for a “Season Update“, with it come up to date squads and kits, but no new features. However, it’s also at a lower price.

Who is the cover star for PES 2021?

PES 2021 cover star

The cover star has been revealed. Despite having a number of partner clubs to pick from, Konami has gone with the megastar himself, Lionel Messi.

ICONIC: Messi’s amazing talents are on full display in PES

Who else could it have been? Of course, that is just for the Standard Edition of PES 2021, which will cost a low £24.99.

Team Edition covers

If you want to pay a little more (£29.99) you can get a team edition of PES 2021.

The teams on offer are:

Arsenal

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Manchester United

GIANTS: The German champions feature heavily in PES

Each team edition doesn’t have a specific player on the cover, instead just the club crest.

This may change though, to give each club version more personality.

PES 2021 trailer

In with the confirmation of the cover star, the trailer shows off some of Messi’s magic.

The stunning gameplay of PES is on full display, as is the release date…

While PES 2021 is not a brand new game, it does bring updated rosters and kits to players.

The game will arrive on 15 September.

