Monster Energy Supercross 3 Nintendo Switch Review: New features, multiplayer and gameplay

The only official game based on the Monster Energy Supercross dirt-biking event will be revving its way onto the Nintendo Switch on 4th February 2020.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first Monster Energy Supercross game to land onto the Switch, the past two games of the series also made it onto the Switch, but this game looks set to top all the past releases.

With many upgrades to the visuals and gameplay mechanics, along with a string of new features that are unique to this release.

New Features

Monster Energy Supercross 3 is another game created by Italy-based Milestone who have a long history of creating competitive motorbike racing games and it shows with this one.

The third title has without a doubt stepped up its game within the series.

There is a host of brand new features that have been added, including an enhanced track editor which allows for tonnes of creative ways to design and share your track.

Using the Nintendo Switch in screen mode makes using the track editor effortless, you can easily pick the ramp and track types and rotate and move them where you want with ease.

As people who have been following the games announcements know, in career mode you can now play as a part of the official Monster Supercross team and can pick your sponsors.

This is easily the most enthralling part of the game as it ups the competition within the game and makes it much more alluring to fans of the sport.

One of the biggest new features that has got a lot of people talking is the ability to now choose a female rider to play as.

GIRL POWER: The ability to play as a female rider opens up more possibilities.

For many, this seems like an insignificant addition to the game, but it further adds to the customisation possibilities.

Not only can players customise the rider how they see fit, you can also customise the finish celebration (called ‘exultations’) and the data about the rider, going more in-depth than any of the games previously.

Multiplayer

Similarly to past games, MES3 gives you the option for both online and local multiplayer. How these will turn out on the Nintendo Switch however remains a mystery for the meantime, but Milestone have promised to have dedicated servers to run online races so there is hope that the multiplayer experience will be improved over previous versions.

ONLINE RACING: Will the online multiplayer live up to the promises?

There is a new co-op mode alongside the regular multiplayer, which adds a unique twist and makes it stand out from the crowd among other motorbike racing games.

Its arguably one of the best features of the game and shows that Milestone have really worked on improving the series.

CO-OP: This new way of experiencing multiplayer adds extra excitement to the game.

Gameplay on the Switch

One thing about the game that cannot be faulted is that its very comprehensive. There’s 15 official stadiums and tracks that have been recreated and 100 riders across both the 450SX and 250SX categories allowing for lots of replayability.

However, the tracks can be very complex and difficult to maneuver for players new to the series, with very sharp hairpin turns and lots of chances to go flying into the barriers. For the seasoned Monster Supercross player though, this is a welcome challenge.

CHALLENGING TRACKS: The tracks may be a welcome challenge for some but hell for others.

Other challenges within the game include the difficult controls, turning and drifting using the joycons can be tricky and getting the right speed for a jump can be very hard to nail.

Either you end up going too fast and you lose time as you go too high in the air or you end up going too slow and not nailing the jump properly.

Despite these minor issues, the game makes up for it with superior in-air physics and rider animations than the previous games and it generally feels a lot more polished and improved.