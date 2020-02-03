Nintendo claim “next-gen consoles and Switch will have different target audiences” – PS5 & Xbox Series X no threat to Switch Pro?

We are rapidly approaching the next great Console War.

2020 will see the release of Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

Both promise to take household gaming to the next level as the two companies battle for each others market share.

While that fight will hold the attention of most gamers, it shouldn’t be forgotten that there is a third player out there – Nintendo.

The Nintendo Switch has been a wildly successful console since it’s release in March 2017 and has nearly matched sales of the Xbox One despite the Microsoft console having a three-and-a-half-year head start.

With rumours flying of an upgraded console, the Nintendo Switch Pro, coming soon the Japanese gaming company could be joining the fight.

Or, maybe not…

Switch not battling PS5 & Xbox Series X?

SPECIAL EDITION: An Animal Crossing-themed Switch for the new game in March 2020

Gaming consoles are all competing for the same market and the same money right?

Well, not according to Nintendo.

In a recent investor call , Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa told investors that the next-generation consoles and Switch will have different target audiences.

The company doesn’t believe that the “business trends of other companies [Sony, Microsoft] will have a significant impact on our [Nintendo] business”.

It’s a bold claim, as there aren’t many gamers who will be able to pay up the roughly £400 that the Xbox Series X and PS5 will cost while still being able to invest in fresh Switch hardware or games over the 2020 holiday period.

Next gen specs

NEXT GEN: The powerful Xbox Series X will drop in November 2020

Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 boast epic specs that will leave the last generation in their dust.

Xbox Series X will come equipped with lightning-fast, high-bandwidth DDR6 RAM that Microsoft has claimed will “usher in resolution and framerates we’ve never seen before”.

While the PS5 has an AMD Ryzen CPU with eight cores and the maker’s new 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture, a next-gen Radeon GPU capable of ray tracing, a super-fast SSD that can load games in the blink of an eye.