A new update NBA 2K24 is here and it brought many gameplay changes. Update 1.7 addresses the shooting coverage and defensive movement problems and also fixes some bugs and exploits.

This update also brought some big changes to game modes such as MyCAREER, The City, and MyTEAM. The City received some performance and stability upgrades, MyTEAM saw its UI improved, while MyCAREER players finally saw the progression bugs fixed.

NBA 2K24 Update 1.7 also serves as a bridge to Season 3, preparing the modes for all the new content that is coming on 1 December.

So, let's find out everything about Update 1.7.

Update 1.7 brought huge gameplay changes!

As mentioned above, Update 1.7 introduced many gameplay changes, and some of them will have an immediate impact, even changing the meta of the game.

The tuning of the shooting coverage logic is the main one for old-gen, as it will make it easier for the game to detect when a player is performing an open shot or a wide-open shot.

click to enlarge + 2

When it comes to changes in the current gen, 2K finally fixed ball fumbling, by drastically reducing the change that happens when colliding with a defender. It fixed a bug that was causing players to get "inadvertent basket interference violations when dunking".

This update also addressed a bug that was making players block themselves when attempting dunks or layups. However, the most important change, is that the defensive speed gap when it comes to lateral quickness was increased. This means players will have a harder time catching up with a player with a higher lateral quickness attribute.

Bug fixes and new apparel

The NBA 2K24 Update 1.7 also addresses a lot of bugs and introduces some brand-new jerseys and courts. It also updated the general likeness of players such as LaMelo Bal, Naz Hillmon, and Nyara Sabally, among others.

All the new jerseys and courts added to the game are related to the NBA In-Season Tournament. There are a total of 30 new courts, with all of them having a unique design.

click to enlarge + 2

As mentioned above, MyCAREER, The City, and MyTEAM received many quality-of-life improvements. The MyTEAM menus were significantly improved, making them easier to navigate.

Furthermore, most of the MyCAREER quest bugs were solved, especially the ones that would affect the quest progression. You can check all the changes in the NBA 2K24 Update 1.7 here.

