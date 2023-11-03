2K has announced the arrival of the In-Season Tournament to NBA 2K24. This is one of the new features players were very excited about. However, this feature wasn't included in the game from the get-go, which surprised many fans.
But with the real NBA In-Season Tournament starting today, 2K decided it was the perfect time to also introduce the feature into the game. The In-Season Tournament feature was added to the MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and MyNBA modes.
So, let's find out everything about the In-Season Tournament, and how you can play it.
NBA 2K24 In-Season Tournament
As mentioned above, 2K has finally added the In-Season Tournament feature to NBA 2K24. This is something that should have been in the game from the get-go, but better late than never.
Players can play the In-Season Tournament on MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and MyNBA modes. Unfortunately, the In-Season Tournament for MyCAREER and MyNBA will only be available for next-gen consoles.
It's worth noting that, the In-Season Tournament doesn't work in the same way for all modes. So, let's take a look at how the In-Season Tournament works in the three modes.
How the In-Season Tournament works
The In-Season Tournament works similarly on MyCAREER and MyNBA. 30 teams are randomly drawn into six groups of five teams each, and battle each other in a Group Phase.
Then, the eight best teams advance to the Knockout Rounds, where they play in a single-elimination game format until a champion is crowned.
For MyNBA, only the Modern Day Era includes the In-Season Tournament. When it comes to MyCAREER, you will most likely need to start a new save to play this tournament.
As for MyTEAM, the popular game mode introduced the "NBA Tournament Battles Player Cards" to celebrate the start of the In-Season Tournament. To earn these cards, you will need to complete many missions and challenges.
We hope this article answers all your questions about the In-Season Tournament in NBA 2K24.
