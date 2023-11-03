2K has announced the arrival of the In-Season Tournament to NBA 2K24. This is one of the new features players were very excited about. However, this feature wasn't included in the game from the get-go, which surprised many fans.

But with the real NBA In-Season Tournament starting today, 2K decided it was the perfect time to also introduce the feature into the game. The In-Season Tournament feature was added to the MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and MyNBA modes.

So, let's find out everything about the In-Season Tournament, and how you can play it.

NBA 2K24 In-Season Tournament

As mentioned above, 2K has finally added the In-Season Tournament feature to NBA 2K24. This is something that should have been in the game from the get-go, but better late than never.

Players can play the In-Season Tournament on MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and MyNBA modes. Unfortunately, the In-Season Tournament for MyCAREER and MyNBA will only be available for next-gen consoles.

It's worth noting that, the In-Season Tournament doesn't work in the same way for all modes. So, let's take a look at how the In-Season Tournament works in the three modes.

How the In-Season Tournament works

The In-Season Tournament works similarly on MyCAREER and MyNBA. 30 teams are randomly drawn into six groups of five teams each, and battle each other in a Group Phase.

Then, the eight best teams advance to the Knockout Rounds, where they play in a single-elimination game format until a champion is crowned.

For MyNBA, only the Modern Day Era includes the In-Season Tournament. When it comes to MyCAREER, you will most likely need to start a new save to play this tournament.

As for MyTEAM, the popular game mode introduced the "NBA Tournament Battles Player Cards" to celebrate the start of the In-Season Tournament. To earn these cards, you will need to complete many missions and challenges.

As for MyTEAM, the popular game mode introduced the "NBA Tournament Battles Player Cards" to celebrate the start of the In-Season Tournament. To earn these cards, you will need to complete many missions and challenges.