NBA 2K20: Top 5 dunkers in MyTEAM - Griffin, Erving, Hill & more

Part of the appeal of MyTEAM is it gives many basketball fans the ability to build the team they always dreamt of having.
You have the ability to build your team with a unique style. You can emphasize speed or power, finesse, or bully ball. You may choose to stack your team with the best dunkers, and get all the highlights with thunderous slams and posters.
To do that, you’re going need the guys on this list.
I
haven’t included either Collector Level Rewards, Dwayne Wade and Anthony Davis,
as they are 99 in almost everything.
Blake
Griffin, LA Clippers (97 OVR)
Position:
PF
Driving
Dunk: 99
Griffin is arguably the most ferocious dunker in the game right now, and this card can deliver some monstrous jams for your MyTEAM.
This Griffin card is ludicrously good. 92 outside scoring, 95 inside scoring, 86 defending, 94 athleticism and 97 rebounding. I mean, c’mon. His ratings are highlighted, obviously by his 99 driving dunk, but also by 92 shot 3pt, 99 standing dunk, 97 draw foul, 97 hands, and 97 offensive and defensive rebounds.
Good luck to your opponents is all I can say.
Julius Erving, Galaxy Opal Rewards (99 OVR)
Position:
SF
Driving
Dunk: 98
While I didn’t include Wade and Davis, as the by far and away best players in the game, this Erving card is the third best.
His outrageous ratings include 98 shot close, 95 speed, 98 vertical, 97 driving layup, 95 hands and 95 perimeter defense. Not only is he the third best card overall, he is the best 76er and the best small forward. If you can get your hands on him he will carry your team.
Grant
Hill, Galaxy Opal Rewards (99 OVR)
Position:
SF
Driving
Dunk: 98
We’ve mentioned the top three cards in the game, well here is the fourth best.
He only has 80 standing dunk to go with his 98 driving dunk, but he makes up for it with 97 vertical, 95 help defense IQ, 95 pick & roll defense, 98 hands, 98 driving layup, 98 shot close, 97 shot mid and 92 shot 3pt. He can score from anywhere and is a beast defensively.
Dominique Wilkins, Triple Threat Rewards (99 OVR)
Position:
SF
Driving
Dunk: 98
I bet you can’t guess which card overall
Williams is? The fifth best. With the nickname of the ‘Highlight Film’, it isn’t
hard to see why.
98 shot close, 97 shot mid, 92 shot 3pt, 98 driving layup, 98 standing dunk, 98 driving dunk and 97 draw foul means he is a scoring machine.
He’ll make anyone a gaming highlight reel. Add in 86 defending and 95 athleticism and this card will be worth the hassle to get it.
Jason
Richardson, Pink Diamond Rewards (96 OVR)
Position:
SG
Driving
Dunk: 98
Unfortunately this isn’t the sixth best card in the game, but 26th isn’t too bad.
Compared to the guys above him he may seem like a downgrade, but he is still going to be very effective. 92 shot close, 86 shot mid, 88 shot 3pt, 90 driving layup, 90 standing dunk, 98 driving dunk, 98 vertical and 93 speed make him a huge threat.
Best Driving Dunk players in MyTEAM
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Program
|Driving Dunk
|Overall
|Anthony Davis
|PF
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Collector Level Rewards
|99
|99
|Blake Griffin
|PF
|LA Clippers
|Free Agents 1
|99
|97
|Julius Erving
|SF
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Galaxy Opal Rewards
|98
|99
|Grant Hill
|SF
|Detroit Pistons
|Galaxy Opal Rewards
|98
|99
|Dominique Wilkins
|SF
|Atlanta Hawks
|Triple Threat Rewards
|98
|99
|Jason Richardson
|SG
|Golden State Warriors
|Pink Diamond Rewards 2
|98
|96
|Dominique Wilkins
|SF
|Atlanta Hawks
|Spotlight Series 1: Isiah Thomas
|98
|95
|Paul George
|SF
|Indiana Pacers
|PRIME V.I.P.
|97
|94
|Desmond Mason
|SG
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Triple Threat Rewards
|97
|91
|Cedric Ceballos
|SF
|LA Lakers
|Collector Level Rewards
|97
|85
|Zach LeVine
|SG
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Spotlight Series 1: Kevin Garnett
|97
|79
|Shawn Kemp
|PF
|Seattle Supersonics
|Free Agents 1
|96
|96
|Shawn Kemp
|PF
|Seattle Supersonics
|Pink Diamond Rewards 2
|96
|96
|Amar’e Stoudemire
|PF
|Phoenix Suns
|Unlimited Players of the Month
|96
|96
|Steve Francis
|PG
|Houston Rockets
|Spotlight Elite Rewards
|96
|95
|Julius Erving
|SF
|Philadelphia 76ers
|PRIME V.I.P.
|96
|94
|Andrew Wiggins
|SF
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Moments of the Week 3
|96
|92
|Darrell Griffith
|SG
|Utah Jazz
|PRIME V.I.P.
|96
|91
|DeAndre Jordan
|C
|LA Clippers
|Amethyst Rewards 1
|96
|91
|David Robinson
|C
|San Antonio Spurs
|Galaxy Opal Rewards
|95
|99