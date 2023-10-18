NBA 2K24: How to get a 92 OVR Dwyane Wade in MyTEAM

If you like playing MyTeam game mode in NBA 2K24, you will be delighted to know that now you can get a 92 OVR Dwyane Wade card. However, this will be a bit different than traditional collections. It’s a Pyramid of Power collection, and we’ll talk about it later in this NBA 2K24 guide.

Now, let’s explain how to get a 92 OVR Dwyane Wade in MyTEAM. It’s not going to be easy.

How to get a 92 OVR Dwyane Wade in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM

In order to complete the 92 OVR Dwyane Wade collection in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM, you have to collect 10 Pyramid of Power players. Remember that this one doesn’t work like any other collection you encountered thus far in NBA 2K24.

click to enlarge Dwyane Wade in MyTEAM

Here is the list of players you must get before getting a 92 OVR Dwyane Wade card:

CARD AGENDA OBJECTIVE COST 86 OVR Sapphire Tony Parker None 20,930 MT/14,950 VC 86 OVR Sapphire Clint Capela None 20,930 MT/14,950 VC 86 OVR Sapphire Tom Chambers None 20,930 MT/14,950 VC 86 OVR Sapphire Morris Peterson None 20,930 MT/14,950 VC 86 OVR Sapphire Joe Harris None 20,930 MT/14,950 VC 88 OVR Ruby Zack Randolph Sapphire Agendas None 88 OVR Ruby JaVale McGee Sapphire Agendas None 88 OVR Ruby Isaiah Thomas Sapphire Agendas None 90 OVR Amethyst Kevin Love Ruby Agendas None 90 OVR Dominque Wilkins Ruby Agendas None

If you don’t feel like playing all the way to get D-Wade and have VC in the stash, you can buy the five Sapphires together for 59,799 VC. Using those cards, you need to complete a series of Agendas, after which the Rubies will be unlocked.

Agendas

Check out all the Agendas you must complete before getting a 92 OVR Dwyane Wade in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM:

Sapphire

Get 10 assists and make two layups with Pyramid of Power Tony Parker in a game

Make four 3-pointers and shoot 50% 3-point% or better with Pyramid of Power Joe Harris in a game

Score 30 points with Pyramid of Power Morris Peterson in a game

Score 10 points in the paint and get three rebounds with Pyramid of Power Tom Chambers in a game

Get seven rebounds and make two dunks with Pyramid of Power Clint Capela in a game

Win a game using 13 Sapphire players

Ruby

Make 15 3-pointers with Pyramid of Power Isaiah Thomas over multiple games

Score 50 points in the paint with Pyramid of Power Zach Randolph over multiple games

Make 20 dunks with Pyramid of Power JaVale McGee over multiple games

Win 3 games using 5 Ruby players

Amethyst

Score 40 points with Pyramid of Power Dominique Wilkins in a game

Get a double-double with Pyramid of Power Kevin Love in a game

Make 30 dunks with Pyramid of Power Dominique Wilkins over multiple games

Make 30 3-pointers with Pyramid of Power Kevin Love over multiple games

Win 3 games using 3 Amethyst players

This is how to get a 92 OVR Dwyane Wade in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM.