NBA 2K24: How to get a 92 OVR Dwyane Wade in MyTEAM

If you like playing MyTeam game mode in NBA 2K24, you will be delighted to know that now you can get a 92 OVR Dwyane Wade card. However, this will be a bit different than traditional collections. It’s a Pyramid of Power collection, and we’ll talk about it later in this NBA 2K24 guide.
Now, let’s explain how to get a 92 OVR Dwyane Wade in MyTEAM. It’s not going to be easy.
How to get a 92 OVR Dwyane Wade in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM
In order to complete the 92 OVR Dwyane Wade collection in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM, you have to collect 10 Pyramid of Power players. Remember that this one doesn’t work like any other collection you encountered thus far in NBA 2K24.
Here is the list of players you must get before getting a 92 OVR Dwyane Wade card:
|CARD
|AGENDA OBJECTIVE
|COST
|86 OVR Sapphire Tony Parker
|None
|20,930 MT/14,950 VC
|86 OVR Sapphire Clint Capela
|None
|20,930 MT/14,950 VC
|86 OVR Sapphire Tom Chambers
|None
|20,930 MT/14,950 VC
|86 OVR Sapphire Morris Peterson
|None
|20,930 MT/14,950 VC
|86 OVR Sapphire Joe Harris
|None
|20,930 MT/14,950 VC
|88 OVR Ruby Zack Randolph
|Sapphire Agendas
|None
|88 OVR Ruby JaVale McGee
|Sapphire Agendas
|None
|88 OVR Ruby Isaiah Thomas
|Sapphire Agendas
|None
|90 OVR Amethyst Kevin Love
|Ruby Agendas
|None
|90 OVR Dominque Wilkins
|Ruby Agendas
|None
If you don’t feel like playing all the way to get D-Wade and have VC in the stash, you can buy the five Sapphires together for 59,799 VC. Using those cards, you need to complete a series of Agendas, after which the Rubies will be unlocked.
Agendas
Check out all the Agendas you must complete before getting a 92 OVR Dwyane Wade in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM:
Sapphire
- Get 10 assists and make two layups with Pyramid of Power Tony Parker in a game
- Make four 3-pointers and shoot 50% 3-point% or better with Pyramid of Power Joe Harris in a game
- Score 30 points with Pyramid of Power Morris Peterson in a game
- Score 10 points in the paint and get three rebounds with Pyramid of Power Tom Chambers in a game
- Get seven rebounds and make two dunks with Pyramid of Power Clint Capela in a game
- Win a game using 13 Sapphire players
Ruby
- Make 15 3-pointers with Pyramid of Power Isaiah Thomas over multiple games
- Score 50 points in the paint with Pyramid of Power Zach Randolph over multiple games
- Make 20 dunks with Pyramid of Power JaVale McGee over multiple games
- Win 3 games using 5 Ruby players
Amethyst
- Score 40 points with Pyramid of Power Dominique Wilkins in a game
- Get a double-double with Pyramid of Power Kevin Love in a game
- Make 30 dunks with Pyramid of Power Dominique Wilkins over multiple games
- Make 30 3-pointers with Pyramid of Power Kevin Love over multiple games
- Win 3 games using 3 Amethyst players
This is how to get a 92 OVR Dwyane Wade in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM.
