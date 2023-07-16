Is Mortal Kombat 1 a reboot? That's what some fans of the iconic fighting series are wondering with the number of the upcoming game going back to one.

Mortal Kombat 11 is the most recent game as it stands ahead of MK1's release, so it is strange that this game isn't Mortal Kombat 12. Right?

Well, we've got everything you need to know about Mortal Kombat 1's status within the MK timeline and answer whether it's a reboot or not right here!

Is Mortal Kombat 1 a reboot?

No, MK1 is not a reboot, it's a direct sequel to MK11.

Surprised by how deep the lore is? Well, Mortal Kombat is most famous for its fighting elements. After all, this is a fighting game, and one of the most iconic ones at that. Although, there are other elements to Mortal Kombat, such as the story mode.

Numerous playable characters have their own story modes, which are of course interspersed alongside fights with other characters that go into the characters' arcs.

Credit: NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Games

While we don't know the exact story of MK1, it's presented as sequel of Mortal Kombat 11 and a reboot of some sorts, as a New Era timeline designed by Liu Kang has been created after he attained godhood in MK11.

Developers NetherRealm Studios announced that those who preorder any version of the game for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S will be able to play MK1's beta in August, a full month before the regular release date!

Mortal Kombat 1 characters

There are likely to be more characters confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1 between now and the release date later this year. Playable characters confirmed so far include classics such as Lui Kang, Sub-Zero and Scorpion.

Credit: NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Games

Expect more to be added post-launch via the Kombat Pack. These include a Johnny Cage character skin that has the likeness of actor and martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme, for instance.

The Kombat Pack will feature six new playable characters and five Kameo fighters. According to Amazon Italy, these include characters from both DC's The Suicide Squad and Amazon's The Boys.

Who else will be revealed?

NetherRealm has confirmed that we haven't seen the full launch roster of Mortal Kombat 1. So, there will be some more announced before the game launches in a few months.

Credit: NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Games

If there's one thing to say about predicting Mortal Kombat characters though, it's to expect the unexpected. The Terminator, Rambo and Freddy Krueger have all made appearances in past games as playable characters.

Mortal Kombat platforms and release date

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Steam Store.

Loading...

So, you'll need to upgrade to next-gen if you haven't already to play it.

Credit: NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Games

The release date for Mortal Kombat 1 is 19th September 2023. This is the same for all systems and all nations worldwide.

Mortal Kombat 1 trailer

There have been a fair few trailers for Mortal Kombat 1 already. There have been a few which go into the stories of some of the main characters in the game.

One of which is Lin Kuei's story trailer, which is linked below for you to take a look at: