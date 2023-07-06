New Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer Shows Off Smoke and Rain

NetherRealm Studios continues hyping their upcoming fighting game, Mortal Kombat 1, by showing off fans two new playable characters: Smoke and Rain.

To cap off the 6 July Kombat Cast, a small showcase by the developers to give fans more information regarding MK1, NetherRealm debuted a story-driven trailer, that gives fans a sneak peak as to what they can expect.

Check it out down below.

That's not all, as the trailer also showcases new Kameo fighters. These will be beloved fan-favourites that (at least initially) won't be part of the main roster, but will serve as assists to your main fighter. This time, Cyrax Sektor, and Frost were shown.

Mortal Kombat 1 trailer confirms the return of Smoke and Rain

Smoke has been a character in the Mortal Kombat franchise since the second entry in the series, appearing as an NPC before making his full-fledged debut in Mortal Kombat 3. He hasn't appeared as a fighter since Mortal Kombat (2011).

Rain looks incredible

As for Rain, he first debuted on Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, and similarly to Smoke, he was last seen on 2011's soft reboot of the franchise. Understandably, fans are very excited at their long-awaited returns.

Story-wise, it seems Mortal Kombat 1 will focus on the Lin Kuei clan taking issue with Liu Kang's (now a Fire God) new universe, and perhaps getting too ambitious while other forces at play try to stop the likes of Sub-Zero, Scorpion, and Smoke, who seem to be really close friends in this new continuity.

If it sounds convoluted, don't worry, that's because it is! Mortal Kombat 1 isn't a proper reboot of the franchise but a direct sequel of the last game, Mortal Kombat 11.

MK11 dealt with time travel and alternate timelines, a very ad-hoc subject considering it's the current craze in the entertainment industry.

We'll be bringing all the best MK1 content as the release approaches.