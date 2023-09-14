Want to know how long it will take you to beat NetherRealm Studios' Mortal Kombat 1 story? Then stick around to find out! With early access already available for those who spent the extra cash, this game will greet them with plenty of content to sink their teeth in beyond trying to pull a sick fatality against their friends or online. But just how long does it take for a typical player to conquer the newest instalment of this iconic series?

You may want to unlock all Kameo and regular fighters the game hides behind story mode progression, or maybe you're looking to get a glimpse of that amazing post-credits sequence before someone spoils you.

So with that said, let's take a look at how long it will take you to beat the Mortal Kombat 1 story mode.

How long to beat Mortal Kombat 1 story

click to enlarge Credit: NetherRealm Studios MK1 is not a long game to beat.

For gamers looking to experience the world of Mortal Kombat 1 at its most accessible level, playing on normal difficulty is the way to go. In this setting, a typical playthrough of the game will take approximately five to six hours. This duration allows players to immerse themselves in the lore, master the characters, and get a taste of how combos work in MK1.

However, not everyone is a fighting game expert, and some players may find themselves struggling against the game's AI opponents. In such cases, it's not uncommon for the estimated completion time to stretch to around seven hours.

This extra time is often spent learning basic controls and finding the easiest combo with all the characters you'll be controlling during the main story.

On the flip side, for those daring enough to undertake a speedrun challenge, Mortal Kombat 1 can be completed in just a few hours. You might be a veteran of the genre so that time can be significantly reduced. Add to the fact that you might not care about the story and just want to get all the unlockables, you can easily skip cutscenes.

