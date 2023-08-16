Mortal Kombat 1 reveals throwback fatality for Sektor

We are a month away from Mortal Kombat 1 official release, which is scheduled for 19 September. In the most recent Kombat Kast, NetherRealm revealed more details on new characters, such as Smoke, Ashrah, and Geras. Sektor also appeared during the live stream. Although he will be only a Kameo Character, he’ll come with a trademark fatality.

We expect more details about the game to come out in the next few weeks. The latest leak revealed a new game mode. It will surely entertain the players who loved to play Konquest and are looking for more than traditional 1vs1 battles.

Sektor is one of the most popular characters of this fighting franchise, so let’s check out his familiar fatality we adored when we were (well, some of us) kids some 30 years ago.

Sektor makes an appearance in Mortal Kombat 1 with a throwback fatality

Sektor appeared at the very end of the aforementioned Kombat Kast. He joined Smoke in a fight against Li Mei and Frost. Smoke won the match but didn’t finish the opponent. Instead, Sektor jumped in and clinched the victory with a well-known fatality.

If you are a die-hard Mortal Kombat fan, you probably recognized this fatality from earlier MK games. This particular fatality came in Mortal Kombat 3, some 30 years ago. It is practically the same move as Sektor uses mechanical arms to crush rivals. Obviously, the move now looks much better in Mortal Kombat 1, but if this throwback fatality woke up memories, take a look at Sektor’s classic finishing moves below.

Sektor will be a Kameo Character in Mortal Kombat 1. He will join Cyrax, Goro, Darrius, Sub-Zero, Jax, Kung Lao, Sareena, Kano, Scorpion, Sonya Blade, Frost, and Stryker. They will be useful when you need quick hits but also have fatal blows and fatalities. NetherRealm announced there will be 16 Kameo Characters, so stay tuned in the following weeks to find out who will fill in the remaining three spots.

Mortal Kombat 1 will come as a narrative reboot to the series after Liu Kang's ascent to godhood and Kronika's defeat in Mortal Kombat 11. Liu Kang becomes a Thunder Fire God after merging with his Revenant self and Raiden in the MK11 story. One of the most intriguing stories of Mortal Kombat 1 is that Scorpion and Sub-Zero are now brothers! Liu Kang is doing his best to save his realm from a growing mysterious threat, but the deadly cycle of combat cannot be avoided.

Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order beta is coming in a few days. The players will have an opportunity to take a closer look at all the fighters and utilize Sektor’s trademark fatality.