MLB The Show 20: Washington Nationals player ratings predictions – Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Juan Soto & more

For the first time ever, the Washington Nationals are defending a World Series title.

After roster updates towards the end of the season, after their incredible run of form to make the playoffs and then win, the Nationals ended the year with a very good roster.

Now, going into a new year, though they have lost Anthony Rendon to the LA Angels, they have retained Stephen Strasburg and much of their talent. However, with an inevitable boost having just won a World Series, how good will they be come March 17 when MLB The Show 20 drops?

Here are our player rating predictions for the Washington Nationals.

Max Scherzer, SP

ALL-STAR: Scherzer is still among the best pitchers in the Majors

2019 launch rating: 97

2020 prediction: 97

2019 by some metrics may look like it was some-what of a down year for Scherzer, but it was still elite. He had a 2.92 ERA, 243 strikeouts and a 1.027 WHIP. What’s more, he finally got an elusive World Series ring and was a huge reason why the Nationals were able to win.

He may now be 35, but Scherzer is still one of the very best pitchers in the MLB. He has five straight years pitching an ERA under three and there is no reason that should change this year, so his rating should stay consistent, too.

Stephen Strasburg, SP

THE RETURN: Stras is back in the Nation’s capital for 2020

2019 launch rating: 90

2020 prediction: 93

Retaining Strasburg was a huge move for this team. If they were to continue to compete for the World Series, keeping him was vital. The World Series MVP may not be quite as shutdown as Scherzer – few are FWIW – but in the playoffs he was immense. He had a 2.24 playoffs ERA!

As a big ticket free agent, coming off a huge postseason and World Series MVP, he is inevitably going to get a ratings boost in MLB The Show 20. He should be among the best SP in the game.

Juan Soto, LF

NEW STAR: Soto is taking over in place of Bryce Harper

2019 launch rating: 86

2020 prediction: 90

At only 20-years-old last year, Soto’s initial rating was a testament to his all-world potential. By seasons end he was one of the most dangerous players in baseball, and he showed it in the World Series especially. He hit three home runs and seven RBIs with a .333 average.

Considering his age, trajectory and most recent performances, there is no reason he should join the ranks of the 90+ OVR players in MLB The Show 20.

Trae Turner, SS

SPEEDSTER: Turner had another great year in 2019

2019 launch rating: 88

2020 prediction: 90

For the last five seasons, despite some of the star power of the Nationals, Turner has been a constant and it was more of the same from the speedy SS in 2019. He batted .298 with 37 doubles and five triples to go with 35 stolen bases in 122 appearances.

Given his production again in 2019 and the World Series ring on his finger, I expect the ratings czars to give him a little nudge into the elite of the SS position.

