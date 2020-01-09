MLB The Show 20: New York Yankees player OVR predictions – Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole & more

The quest for #28 came up short last year when Yankees’ fans were sure it was time. Nevertheless, they are positioned to make a damn good run at it this year.

Early in MLB The Show 19 they were an incredible team, but by the end they were even better. Many players improved as the season went on and their starting lineup was stacked by the end of the year.

Going into MLB The Show 20, then, it is fair to ask just how good can this team be. They still have many of the same players but have added arguably the biggest name in free agency – Gerrit Cole.

So, let’s take a look at the Yankees and predict just how good they’re going to be come March 17th and the release of MLB The Show 20.

Aaron Judge, RF

MVP: Judge will have his sights set on the highest player award in 2020

2019 launch rating: 93

2020 prediction: 96

We all know about Judge’s prowess with the bat, having tormented pitchers since he made the big leagues. In a season where he missed time, he may have had his lowest batting average since his rookie season, but he still hit 27 home runs and drove in 55 runs.

What was more impressive was his ability in the field. He can feel rightfully hard done by in not getting the Gold Glove with his zero errors. He is a total player and should be considered one of the best players in MLB The Show 20.

Gerrit Cole, SP

ACE: There’s a new ace in the Big Apple

2019 launch rating: 90

2020 prediction: 94

Cole was immense last year. His MLB-leading 326 strikeouts, along with a 2.5 ERA and 0.89 WHIP, made him a finalist for the CY Young and earned him his record breaking nine-year/$324 million deal from the Yankees.

His performance last year added to the contract he drew from the Yankees, which will be enough to make him one of the best SP in the entire game.

D.J. LeMahieu, 2B

STAR: LeMahieu was the Yankees’ surprise star of 2019

2019 launch rating: 83

2020 prediction: 92

LeMahieu’s performance last year was one of the biggest contributors to the Yankees success all year. His .327 average and 197 hits were among the best in the Majors and kept the Yankees moving players around the bases when they were without some of their power hitters. He also batted in 102 runs and hit 26 homers of his own.

He earned his third All-Star appearance, his first Silver Slugger and came fourth in AL MVP voting. He finished MLB The Show 19 rated 93, so he can’t slip down much further than that, even accounting for being ‘in-form’.

Aroldis Chapman, CP

CLOSER: Chapman was once again a beast out of the bullpen

2019 launch rating: 91

2020 prediction: 91

Chapman’s season may have ended incredibly bitterly, with Jose Altuve hitting a walk off homer in Game 7 of the ALCS, but that shouldn’t leave anyone doubting his ability and the season he had.

He may have logged two losses, but he finished 53 of the 60 games he played, had 37 saves and a 2.21 ERA – his best in a full year with the Yanks. He should stay right where he is.

Giancarlo Stanton, LF

I’M BACK: Stanton should be fully healthy going into 2020

2019 launch rating: 93

2020 prediction: 91

Stanton will have wanted to move on from 2019 as quickly as possible. The Yankees may have had success, but much of it was without his help. He could only appear in 18 games, and though he had 17 hits, three homers and 13 RBI in that time, he just wasn’t available.

What’s more, he doesn’t seem to be much of a difference maker on the roster – the Yankees can get it done without him with power or in different ways. As a result I expect his rating to drop a little as his impact on games seems a little diminished.

Here are the rest of our New York Yankees MLB The Show 20 ratings predictions:

Player Position 2019 launch rating 2020 prediction Gleyber Torres 2B 84 88 Luis Severino SP 86 86 Gary Sanchez C 83 85 Adam Ottavino RP 85 85 Chad Green RP 87 83 Tommy Kahnle RP 77 82 Brett Gardner LF 79 80

