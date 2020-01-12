MLB The Show 20: LA Dodgers player OVR predictions – Cody Bellinger, Clayton Kershaw & more

The LA Dodgers are in the midst of what could go down as one of the biggest wasted generations in a team’s history.

For the much of the last decade they have been among the best teams in the Majors, in terms of on field success and talent in the clubhouse. In the last decade they have the second most wins in the Majors (919 – two behind the Yankees), and have two World Series trips. With no wins.

That trend continued in 2019, as the Dodgers finished as the best team in the National League, and just one game behind the Houston Astros for the best record in Baseball. However, they lost in the NLDS to the eventual World Champion Washington Nationals.

In MLB The Show 20 they will have one of the best rosters, but how good can it really be?

Cody Bellinger, RF

MVP: Beli may be one of the highest rated cards in MLB The Show this year

2019 launch rating: 85

2020 prediction: 98

The reigning NL MVP is in line to be one of the highest rated players in the game. Bellinger’s 2019 season was incredible and rightfully ended with personal silverware – MVP, Gold Glove, and Silver Slugger. He batted .305 with 47 homers, 115 RBI, scored 121 runs, led the NL with 351 total bases and led the Majors in intentional walks.

Can he catch up with Trout and enter the 99 club? I don’t think he will at launch, but he is going to be very close. Finding a legitimate weakness in his game is difficult and he is so well rounded. And, at just 23, he is arguably the best overall card anyway considering how long he’ll stay at that high a level.

Kenley Jansen, CP

GAME OVER: Jansen needs to recapture his 2017 season form for the Dodgers

2019 launch rating: 96

2020 prediction: 92

Since his monstrous 2017 season, Jansen has failed to reach the lofty heights he reached that year. In 2018 his ERA rose from 1.32 to 3.01, and this year it rose again to 3.71. He still had 33 saves, but he wasn’t the same shutdown closer he has been.

Nevertheless, he is still among the best CP in the league and should still be rated as such. Even if that rating isn’t quite as high as it was in The Show 19.

Walker Buehler, SP

NO DAYS OFF: Buehler could be the Dodgers ace this season

2019 launch rating: 86

2020 prediction: 89

Buehler, along with Bellinger, is a certified star for the Dodgers having come up to the Majors in 2017. Kershaw has long been the number one guy in their rotation, but it may be time Buehler takes that crown. He led the NL in complete games, had a 3.26 ERA, 215 strikeouts, and a 14-4 record.

He finished The Show 19 with a 91 rating, having started at 86. He continued to grow as the season went on. Though he’ll likely start a few notches down this year, he should be close to the best pitchers in the game.

Clayton Kershaw, SP

END OF AN ERA: Did Kershaw’s last outing signal the beginning of the end?

2019 launch rating: 87

2020 prediction: 89

Kershaw’s 2019 season ended with one of the toughest outings of his career. He came out of the bullpen in Game 5 of the NLDS, with the Dodgers up 3-1 and closed out the seventh inning, but gave up two homers to tie the game in the eighth. It was an awful ending to another elite season.

By season’s end he had risen back up to a 94 OVR rating, but I think he’ll drop back down closer to where he was rated at the start of the 2019 season. 87 was a tad harsh, hence the slight bump up to 89.

