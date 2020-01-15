MLB The Show 20: Houston Astros player OVR predictions – Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander & more

Unsurprisingly, by the end of the 2019 MLB season the Houston Astros had the best team on MLB The Show 19, despite losing the World Series to the Washington Nationals.

Since then, while they lost their ace, Gerrit Cole, to the New York Yankees, their squad has remained largely unchanged – at least as far as the players are concerned. That squad won more games than any other team in the Majors last year, played in their third straight ALCS and made their second World Series appearance in three years.

That being the case, and that the squad is largely unchanged, 2020 figures to be another year for the Astros to make a run at the World Series as one of the best teams in the American League. Plus, the penalties levied by MLB for their cheating doesn’t change the quality of the squad.

So, with all of that in mind, just how highly rated can the defending AL Pennant winners be rated in MLB The Show 20?

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about MLB The Show 20

Alex Bregman, 3B

MVP: Bregman will be a favorite for the award in 2020

2019 launch rating: 91

2020 prediction: 97

Bregman’s 2019 season officially put him among the very best players in the MLB. He may have come just shy of the AL MVP award, finishing second to Mike Trout, but his season was immense. He led the Majors in walks while batting .296 with 41 homers and 112 RBIs.

Expect his rise to be among the most impactful players in baseball last year to cement him among the top players in MLB The Show 20.

Jose Altuve, 2B

REBOUND: Can Altuve prove 2019 was just a ‘down-year’?

2019 launch rating: 95

2020 prediction: 95

2019 was the first year since 2014 that Altuve didn’t win an award, make the All-Star team, or bat above .300 for the season. However, his .298 average, 31 homers and 74 RBIs isn’t too shabby.

READ MORE: New York Yankees player OVR predictions

Altuve remains arguably the best second baseman in baseball, and his The Show 20 rating should reflect that. There is certainly no reason for a drop.

Justin Verlander, SP

CY YOUNG: Can Verlander keep his form going in 2020?

2019 launch rating: 91

2020 prediction: 93

The Astros may have lost Gerrit Cole to the Yankees, but they still have a very bad man in their rotation in Justin Verlander. Verlander’s 2019 culminated in earning his second Cy Young after logging 21 wins to just six losses with a 2.58 ERA and 300 strikeouts.

He may be 37 by the time the season starts, but he has shown his age isn’t an issue. Coming off a season like he has, I expect him to be among the very best pitchers in the game at release.

Roberto Osuna, CP

SHUTDOWN: Osuna will be asked to close games again in 2020

2019 launch rating: 91

2020 prediction: 91

Not only will the Astros have two of the best infielders in The Show 20, along with one of the best pitchers, they’ll also have one of the best closing pitchers. Osuna logged 38 saves in 66 appearances with a 2.63 ERA.

He finished The Show 19 with a 90 OVR rating, dropping one overall, but I think he’ll hop back up to the same starting rating for The Show 20. He still produces immense breaking balls and a drop in OVR would be hard to justify.

READ MORE: Chicago Cubs playing rating predictions

Hit NEXT PAGE to see who we think will be the fifth best player on the roster and the rest of our predictions!