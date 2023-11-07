Season 5 of the MLB The Show 23 has been live since 3 November, and the fans were patiently waiting for the Team Affinity 5 program. Now that it’s out, we will go through the Team Affinity 5 program and how to complete it.
Team Affinity 5 is filled with 99 Diamonds, including Retro Finest and 2023 Finest Series player items representing all 30 clubs. To collect these cards, players need to complete challenges in many different Diamond Dynasty modes.
There are challenges in the Showdown and Mini Seasons modes. Additionally, a new Conquest Map has also been added to help you earn Affinity points.
So, let's find out the fastest way to complete the Team Affinity 5 program, and redeem a spectacular 99 OVR Finest Series card.
How to complete the Team Affinity 5 program in MLB The Show 23
To earn progress in the Team Affinity 5 Programs, you need to complete various tasks. You can complete 30 Moments, one for each of the TA5 Bosses, and Missions for Captains, Retro Finest, and Bosses that you will earn while playing through the program.
You can also earn additional progress by taking on the AL and NL Showdowns and Conquest maps, or by exchanging player items. If you want to earn more TA5 progress vouchers, try the Team Affinity 5 Mini Seasons challenge and get them for every 5 wins.
Showdowns
To participate in the Showdown mode, you need to select six batters from the AL or NL Team Affinity 5 Diamond to lead your squad. You can select six Diamond-level players from either AL or NL for your team in each Showdown match.
After drafting your team, you will play through a series of challenges to reach the final bosses Felix Bautista and David Bednar. They are the final bosses of the American League and National League respectively, and you need to beat them to complete the Showdowns challenges.
Completing the AL and NL Showdowns will grant you Team Affinity points. These points can then be used to make progress towards the Team Affinity 5 program of the two respective leagues.
Conquest Maps
You can earn additional progress in the Team Affinity 5 AL and NL league programs, as well as Packs, Stubs, and other rewards, by completing the Team Affinity Season 5 AL and NL Conquest Maps.
Conquest is a strategy-based game mode, very similar to RISK, where you need to conquer your enemies' territories. You do this by attacking territories, stealing your opponents’ fans, and reinforcing your territories so you don't lose them.
If you want to know how to easily complete any Conquest map, check out our Conquest mode guide.
Team Affinity 5: Mini Season Challenge
Mini Seasons is a single-player mode where you play against the teams of other Diamond Dynasty players, in a league format. To take on the Global Baseball League, you need to build a squad of 2023 Finest Series players, Captains, Live Series, and Retro Finest Series players.
You will play 28 regular season, 3-inning games. For every five wins, you will earn a Mini Seasons Team Affinity 5 Voucher Pack containing a Voucher that can be used towards progression in any Team Affinity 5 Program.
You can also complete additional Stats Missions to earn XP, Stubs, and Packs. Finally, winning the Championship will earn you the Championship Bundle, which includes three more Vouchers.
Team Affinity 5 Bosses
We have Team Affinity 5 Finest bosses for all 30 MLB clubs. These cards possess great attributes, and all of them have a 99 OVR.
You can take a look a them below.
NL East
- Braves: Spencer Strider
- Marlins: Jazz Chisholm Jr.
- Mets: Francisco Lindor
- Phillies: Trea Turner
- Nationals: CJ Abrams
NL Central
- Cubs: Justin Steele
- Reds: Matt McLain
- Brewers: Corbin Burnes
- Pirates: David Bednar
- Cardinals: Nolan Gorman
NL West
- Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen
- Rockies: Nolan Jones
- Dodgers: Freddie Freeman
- Padres: Ha-Seong Kim
- Giants: Logan Webb
AL East
- Orioles: Felix Bautista
- Red Sox: Rafael Devers
- Yankees: Aaron Judge
- Rays: Yandy Diaz
- Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman
AL Central
- White Sox: Luis Robert Jr.
- Guardians: Steven Kwan
- Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez
- Royals: Bobby Witt Jr.
- Twins: Jhoan Duran
AL West
- Astros: Jose Altuve
- Athletics: Brent Rooker
- Angels: Mike Trout
- Mariners: J.P. Crawford
- Rangers: Nathaniel Lowe
The Retro Finest
As part of Team Affinity 5, there are also 30 MLB The Show 23 Retro Finest cards, with each one having a 99 OVR. Most of the players in this card series are legends of the game, and some are making their debut in the MLB The Show franchise.
You can take a look at all the Retro Finest players below.
- Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray
- Braves: Gary Sheffield
- Orioles: Eddie Murray
- Red Sox: Jason Bay
- Cubs: Billy Williams
- White Sox: Luis Aparicio
- Reds: Ken Griffey Sr.
- Guardians: Larry Doby
- Rockies: Todd Helton
- Tigers: Tony Clark
- Astros: Roy Oswalt
- Royals: George Brett
- Angels: Kole Calhoun
- Dodgers: Yasmani Grandal
- Marlins: A.J. Burnett
- Brewers: Paul Molitor
- Twins: Jim Thome
- Mets: Michael Conforto
- Yankees: Don Mattingly
- Athletics: Catfish Hunter
- Phillies: Jimmy Rollins
- Pirates: Jameson Taillon
- Padres: Jake Peavy
- Giants: Brandon Belt
- Mariners: Raul Ibanez
- Cardinals: Matt Holliday
- Rays: Mike Zunino
- Rangers: Mike Napoli
- Blue Jays: Tom Henke
- Nationals: Adam Dunn
Team Affinity 5 Collection
By collecting all the Set 5 Team Affinity Legends and Flashbacks in the Team Affinity Set 5 Collection, you can earn the following 2023 Finest Series cards:
- Collect 90: 2023 Finest Series Cody Bellinger (99 OVR)
- Collect 75: 2023 Finest Series Gleyber Torres (99 OVR)
- Collect 60: 2023 Finest Series Bryan Reynolds (99 OVR)
- Collect 40: 2023 Finest Series Emmanuel Clase (99 OVR)
- Collect 20: 2023 Finest Series Pete Alonso (99 OVR)
