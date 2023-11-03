A new season is coming to MLB The Show 23 and it brings a lot of exciting content. Among the many new programs, card series, and packs, that will arrive at the game on 3 November, we have the Team Affinity 5 program.

The Team Affinity program is one of the most popular programs of the MLB The Show franchise. That's because this program always provides entertaining challenges, and great rewards, and introduces fantastic cards to Diamond Dynasty.

So, let's find out everything about the Team Affinity 5 program.

Team Affinity 5 program

As mentioned above, a new edition of the Team Affinity program is coming to Diamond Dynasty. Team Affinity 5 goes live on 3 November, at around 3PM EST.

The Team Affinity 5 program theme is "2023 Finest", and will reward the best players of this season with some spectacular cards. Most of the cards will have a 99 OVR and possess great attributes and quirks. Some of them will also quickly become meta.

Team Affinity 5 will also introduce the "Retro Finest LEGENDS", adding 1 retro 99 OVR player to each of the 30 teams. Similar to the 2023 Finest" players, they also have incredible attributes and quirks.

To complete the Team Affinity 5 program, users will need to complete many challenges, which are spread across multiple Diamond Dynasty modes. As players progress through the program, they will earn rewards. These rewards come in the form of packs, items, player cards, and Stubs, and can help you upgrade your squad.

As mentioned above, this program brings some amazing cards, and there are some of them you definitely want to get your hands on.

So, let's find out which players are part of the Team Affinity 5 program.

Team Affinity 5 cards

We already know some of the cards that Team Affinity 5 is introducing to Diamond Dynasty. The remaining cards will be revealed in the "Push the Button" content stream, which takes place on November 3, at 11 AM PT.

Some of the players we already know are a part of the Team Affinity 5 program are Spencer Strider, Jazz Chisholm Jr, Francisco Lindor, Trea Turner, CJ Abrams, David Bednar, and Nolan Gorman.

You can check out all the Team Affinity 5 cards revealed so far below.

All Team Affinity 5 players

Here are all the Team Affinity 5 players announced so far.

99 OVRs

Spencer Strider

Jazz Chisholm Jr

Francisco Lindor

Trea Turner

CJ Abrams

David Bednar

Corbin Burnes

Nolan Gorman

Justin Steele

Matt Mclain

Luis Robert Jr

Steven Kwan

Eduardo Rodríguez

Bobby Witt Jr

Jhoan Duran

José Altuve

Brent Rooker

J. P. Crawford

Nathaniel Lowe

