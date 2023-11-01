The MLB The Show 23 Season 5 is just around the corner, and it promises to bring a lot of exciting content to the game. Hopefully, this new content can revitalize the game, and make MLB The Show 23 worth playing again.

As it happens in every new MLB The Show 23 season, we will see new programs, card series, packs, and challenges arrive at the game. The vast majority of this content is directed at Diamond Dynasty, and it aims to captivate new players to the mode or bring back old ones.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about MLB The Show 23 Season 5.

Release date

MLB The Show 23 Season 5 will go live on Friday, 3 November, at around 3PM EST. So, if you want to complete the Season 4 programs and collect all of its rewards you need to be fast, as you are playing against the clock.

click to enlarge + 2 A new Team Affinity program is coming in Season 5.

However, most players' attention has already turned to the new programs Season 5 is bringing. Fans are hoping for programs that deliver entertaining challenges, spectacular rewards, and great cards, which they can then use to upgrade their squad. We expect Season 5 to deliver that, and much more.

So, let's find out which new programs Season 5 is bringing.

Season 5 programs

As mentioned above, Season 5 will introduce many new programs, and fans are very excited to see what unique things they bring. Since MLB The Show 23 is in a very stale state right now, and fans are begging for new content, it's crucial the Season 5 programs are unique and exciting.

So far, the only program we know Season 5 will introduce is the Team Affinity program, one of the most popular in the MLB The Show franchise. The program will bring great rewards, such as a plethora of 99 OVR cards.

With the World Series currently underway, we can also expect a program or card series related to it. After all, the World Series is the pinnacle of baseball, and it would be a huge mistake to not make any content around it.

click to enlarge + 2 Team Affinity 5 will deliver some great cards!

Other card series and packs should also be revealed in the near future. The Set 5 collection rewards will also be announced shortly, so make sure you stay tuned for that.

With the arrival of Season 5, Set 3 players will no longer be usable in your active squad. This means you will only be allowed to use Core, Set 4, and Set 5 players in your squad. So, make sure to keep that in mind when building your squad.

We hope this article answers all your questions about Season 5.