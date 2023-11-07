Season 5 has just arrived at MLB The Show 23 and it brought plenty of new content. Among the exciting content that arrived at Diamond Dynasty, we have the Team Affinity 5 program.

The Team Affinity 5 program is one of the most popular programs in the MLB The Show franchise and always delivers great content. It was no different this time, as the program introduced the "2023 Finest card series", new rewards for the ranked, and Battle Royale mode, among other things.

The Team Affinity Season 5 program also brought two new Conquest maps. These Conquest maps offer great rewards, but most of them are hidden across the maps.

So, let's find out where these hidden rewards are located.

Team Affinity 5 Conquest maps

As mentioned above, Team Affinity 5 introduced two new Conquest maps. These Conquest maps have spectacular rewards hidden across them, and some MLB The Show 23 players are finding it quite challenging to find them.

click to enlarge + 3

Fortunately for you, we already know where all the hidden rewards are located. These rewards are quite useful if you want to upgrade your squad, especially since we are at the beginning of the season, and players are still building their squads.

So, let's check out where these hidden rewards are located.

Team Affinity 5 Conquest hidden rewards

The two Team Affinity 5 Conquest maps are called AL & NL, and they have similar rewards. However, the rewards are placed in different locations on both maps.

On the AL Conquest map, we have seven Show packs, one random duo pack, two Baling packs, and one Jumbo show pack hidden. These packs can contain some great players such as Finest Series Nolan Jones, Aaron Judge, or Francisco Lindor.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: JesseD123

The hidden rewards of the AL Conquest map are located in the places shown in the above picture. To obtain them, you only need to conquer the specific tile where the reward is located.

As for the NL Conquest map, it offers the same rewards as the AL map, but they aren't that spread across the map, which makes it easier to collect them.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: JesseD123

You can find the locations of all the NL map hidden rewards in the picture above. To collect them, simply do the same thing you did in the AL Conquest map, and conquer the tile where those rewards are located.

We hope this guide helped you collect all the Team Affinity 5 Conquest maps hidden rewards easily and quickly. For more MLB The Show 23 guides or breaking news, check out Realsport101.