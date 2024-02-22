Is 2XKO Free-To-Play?

Will 2XKO be free-to-play?

Excitement crackles for Riot Games' first foray into the fighting game genre with 2XKO, formally known as Project L. We've had a recent wave of information regarding it and players are curious about one aspect: will 2XKO be free-to-play?

Riot has mastered monetisation in free-to-play titles, from tactical shooters like Valorant to card games like Legends of Runeterra. And let's not forget their crown jewel, League of Legends. So, will Project L follow the same path?

Is 2XKO going to be free-to-play?

Let's cut right to the chase and say that 2XKO will be free-to-play, and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC! Announced in August 2022, this League of Legends-themed fighter will remove the initial cost barrier, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Fighting games can be intimidating for newcomers, with complex controls and hidden costs for additional characters or cosmetics. This is why both FGC veterans, League of Legends fans, and casual gamers are buzzing about 2XKO. Riot's track record of transforming multiplayer concepts into successful, free-to-play experiences is unmatched.

When will 2KXO be released?

Based on Riot’s development updates, the official release date for 2XKO is most likely set for 2025. Excitingly, Riot will be offering playable demos throughout 2024, including Evo Japan 2024. This is your chance to experience the unique 2v2 team mechanics and witness your favourite League of Legends champions come to life before the full game arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.

2XKO promises to be a unique fighting game, challenging players' creativity with a vast array of attack combinations and champion interactions. Prepare to delve into a world of strategic depth and expressive combat, all within the accessible free-to-play model!

