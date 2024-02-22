Find out where you will be able to play 2XKO.

2XKO is Riot Games' highly anticipated fighting game that will be fully released in 2025. The game will utilise the iconic cast of League of Legends characters and promises to revolutionize the fighting games industry

Despite the release date of the game still being quite far, and not many details about it being revealed, players are already wondering on what platforms the game will be available on.

So let's find out to what platforms 2XKO is coming.

A game built for current-gen platforms

It seems that 2XKO is a game built for current-gen platforms, as in the "Year in Preview 2024" video, executive producer Tom Cannon revealed that the game will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

This cements the idea that the game is being built for current-gen platforms, which is great news. That's because it will allow the developers to create a game able to utilize the full capabilities of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

If you play on a last-gen platform such as Nintendo Switch, unfortunately, you won't be able to experience 2XKO. However, there is always a small chance that Riot Games decides to release 2XKO for last-gen, even if that is highly unlikely.

