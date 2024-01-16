A new TopSpin edition is on the way.

It's official, the TopSpin franchise is back with TopSpin 2K25! 2K has announced that the tennis franchise is coming back, almost 13 years after its last edition was released.

The popular sports franchise is making a comeback, to the delight of tennis fans all around the world, and 2K promises to deliver an immersive gaming experience.

So let's find out everything you need to know about TopSpin 2K25.

TopSpin 2K25 has already been officially announced, and its first teaser has also been released. Unfortunately, its exact release date is still unknown.

Very little is known about the official release date of the game. If we take a look at when the previous edition of the game was released, we see that happen on 15 March.

This could indicate TopSpin 2K25 is coming in March of 2024, or could also mean absolutely nothing since TopSpin 4 was released in 2011, almost 13 years ago.

For now, the best thing we can do is wait for 2K to release more information.

TopSpin 2K25 expected game modes

Unfortunately, we also don't know a lot about which game modes are coming to TopSpin 2K25. However, by taking a look at the game modes present in previous editions, we can have a good idea of what to expect.

The career mode is something almost every sports video game has, and we don't expect TopSpin 2K25 to be any different. If it manages to deliver a mode as good as its predecessor, TopSpin 4, then tennis fans are in for a treat.

TopSpin 2K25 is also expected to include an Exhibition mode. TopSpin 4 Exhibition mode had a fully licensed roster, with the biggest superstars in the world of tennis at the time.

There is no confirmation that this will be the case for TopSpin 2K25. However, we highly doubt 2K would make a return to the tennis video game scene without having an ace up their sleeve.

So we expect TopSpin 2K25 to have an even bigger roster and also fully licensed. We also expect more exciting game modes to make their way into the franchise. What will these game modes be? We will have to wait and see.

2K will reveal more information about TopSpin 2K25 in the near future, and we will update this article as soon as it's announced, so make sure to bookmark it.

