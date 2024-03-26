TopSpin is well and truly back!

26 Mar 2024 2:24 PM +00:00

TopSpin 2K25 is in touching distance with plenty of information being released on the latest tennis game after a 13-year absence from the gaming world, and this time it is back, bigger and better than ever, with the help of gaming company 2K!

With plenty of games in their repertoire including, NBA and WWE to name a few, 2K games look likely to take tennis gaming to the next level. The venues and tournaments featured in the new game have just been revealed.

We will go through all of the announced venues and grand slam tournaments featured in TopSpin 2K25, as we look towards the release of the newest sports game in town!

TopSpin 2K25 venues & tournaments revealed

TopSpin 2K25 is set to hit stores on 26 April, with a month to go until the release of the latest tennis game, the venues and tournaments have been announced!

Following an in-depth gameplay reveal by 2K taking a look at TopSpin 2K25 gameplay, all of the tournaments and venues within the latest tennis game have been revealed, including some of the biggest stages in sport!

click to enlarge TopSpin 2K25

There will be 48 unique courts, including hard courts, grass, and clay, plus an all-new Timing Meter, which will challenge all play styles within the game.

The officially-licensed tournaments available in TopSpin 2K25 at launch include:

ASB Classic - Auckland, New Zealand

Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia

BNP Paribas Open - Indian Wells, USA

Cincinnati Open - Cincinnati, USA

Internazionali BNL d’Italia - Rome, Italy

Miami Open - Miami, USA

Mutua Madrid Open - Madrid, Spain

National Bank Open - Toronto, Canada

Nitto ATP Finals - Turin, Italy

Roland Garros - Paris, France

Rolex Masters Paris - Paris, France (fictional venue)

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Monte Carlo, Monaco

Rolex Shanghai Masters - Shanghai, China

The Championships, Wimbledon - London, England

US Open - New York, USA

With the TopSpin 2K25 cover stars and official roster revealed, along with this brand-new update, we are almost set for the release of the newest tennis game, and the excitement is building!

For more articles like this, take a look at our TopSpin page.