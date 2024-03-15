TopSpin 2K25 Roster: Who's in and who's out?

Find out which professional tennis players made the roster list for TopSpin 2K25!

The legendary tennis title is returning after 13 years away, but who will make the TopSpin 2K25 roster? The world of tennis has seen plenty of amazing players come and go since the last TopSpin game.

There is a lot of excitement for TopSpin 2K25, with a new generation of stars ready to win some virtual games against icons of the sport. But who can you play as when TopSpin 2K25 finally arrives? Let's take a look!

TopSpin 2K25 roster

TopSpin 2K25 will have over 24 playable professionals at launch that you can select. This will include the biggest names in tennis right now as well as legends of the past.

The following are confirmed to be in TopSpin 2K25 at the time of writing.

Men's roster

Andre Agassi

Carlos Alcaraz

Roger Federer

Taylor Fritz

John McEnroe (coach)

Pete Sampras

Frances Tiafoe

Women's roster

Coco Gauff

Steffi Graf

Naomi Osaka

Maria Sharapova

Iga Swiatek

Emma Raducanu

Serena Williams

That's just 13 (12 if McEnroe is only a coach in the game) of a promised 24+ person roster.

Predicted additions

If precedent is anything to go by, then we can expect great players like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to be included in the game, with the former being a cover star on 2K’s last big tennis video game TopSpin 4.

We also wouldn’t be surprised to see Andy Murray as a playable character, as he’s widely recognised as the most popular British tennis player in the world.

On the women's side, expect Venus Williams to join her sister in the game, and perhaps other former stars like Monica Seles and Billie Jean King.

All in all, TopSpin 2K25 promises to be spectacular and we’re sure many of our readers share the same sentiment and can’t wait to get their hands on the game.

Post-release expansion

There is also likely to be a lot of players added to the game after its launch. This is similar to another 2K title, WWE 2K. Given the Grand Slam Edition of TopSpin 2K25 includes "Centre Court Season Passes" players should expect added stars in each of those seasons/DLC packs.

