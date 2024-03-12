TopSpin 2K25 Cover Star "excited" to Follow in the Footsteps of Childhood Idols

TopSpin is back and better than ever!

12 Mar 2024 12:00 PM +00:00

Tennis is a game full of nail-biting excitement as impressive athletes face off in a simple battle of hitting a ball over a net until one cannot return, whilst thousands in the crowd watch on in states of awe, and thrill for hours on end.

It's a brilliant sport loved by many, but for those gamers in the world, there has been a tennis ball-shaped gap missing in the world of video games for 13 lonely years, until now.

TopSpin is back, and better than ever, with TopSpin 2K25 coming soon, and the cover stars have been announced, with young tennis sensation Iga Swiatek set to feature.

Iga Swiatek stars on TopSpin 2K25 cover

TopSpin 2K25 arrives on 26 April 2024, as tennis fans around the world anticipate the return of the TopSpin series after 13 years away from consoles.

Since TopSpin 4 was released in 2011, a lot has changed, including the stars of the tennis world, and nine-year-old Iga Swiatek could've only dreamed of one day starring on the cover of a tennis game.

Fast forward to 2024, and that child's dream has become reality, as Swiatek, one of the biggest tennis stars in the world, is the cover star of TopSpin 2K25 alongside tennis legends, Serena Williams and Roger Federer, as well as Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe.

click to enlarge + 2 Top 2K25 Deluxe Edition Cover

“I am excited to feature on the front cover of a game, especially alongside other legends like Serena Williams and Roger Federer, who I have grown up looking up to in many ways,” she said.

With 2K involved, tennis fans can expect some major improvements from the game which was released 13 years prior, such as MyPlayer, and online matches, and Iga Swiatek has not only been hard at work on the tennis court but has also helped with developing the game.

Speaking on her involvement in the production of TopSpin 2K25, Swiatek said: “It’s a pretty cool process actually - I wore a special suit that tracked the motion of my game, which gets ‘scanned’ and uploaded into the game. So everything from a serve to a backhand is carefully tracked and personal to me as opposed to being computer generated.”

Whilst you can play as Iga Swiatek within TopSpin 2K25, in 48 different venues, including the beauty of iconic venues like the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, where the 22-year-old is competing right now, you can also replicate her journey with your own avatar, as you work your way up the rankings to tennis stardom, and she has some advice to the gamers wanted to follow in her footsteps.

click to enlarge + 2 Iga Swiatek TopSpin 2K25

“I have spoken about the importance of staying calm and focused before. Everybody on the top level plays great tennis, but it’s those who can mentally cope with the most stressful and challenging moments who are the champions, and I think this can be applied to the gaming technique for TopSpin 2K25,” said the TopSpin 2K25 cover star.

This return to the tennis world is special, and we can't wait to see what TopSpin 2K25 has to offer.

Will you be following Iga Swiatek's tennis journey TopSpin 2K25? Let us know in the comments below!

For more articles like this, take a look at our TopSpin page.