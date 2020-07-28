First in-game look at PGA Tour 2K21 CodeChaos MyPlayer Pack

We just got our first look at what these exclusive threads look like in action! And they don’t disappoint!

PGA Tour 2K21 is just around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited.

2K have already revealed the confirmed courses for the game, but now we’ve got our first in-game look at the 2K/ Adidas CodeChaos MyPLAYER pack.

Here’s what it looks like, and how you can get it!

PGA Tour 2K21 2K/ Adidas CodeChaos MyPLAYER pack

The MyPlayer CodeChaos pack is a selection of in-game cosmetics made exclusively for the game by Adidas, and we finally get to see what it looks like in the game.

MODERN TOUCH: The pack includes some awesome details, and great designs

In the Instagram post you catch a closer look at what the kit looks like for both female and male golfers.

What’s in the pack?

The 2K/ Adidas CodeChaos MyPlayer pack includes everything you see below.

You’ll also be able to get the pack if you go for the digital deluxe version.

How do you get it?

You can get the pack by pre-ordering PGA Tour 2K21. Not only will you guarantee your copy on the day of release, but you’ll also have some great in-game threads to dominate the golfing scene with!

EASY DOES IT! Play in style with these exclusive cosmetics for MyPLAYER

If you’re looking to pre-order, you can find everything you need to know right here.

PGA Tour 2K21 releases on 21 August 2020, and looks set to be the best entry in the series to date! You can play it on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.

We’re bound to get even more details ahead of release, so make sure to check back in with us for all the latest.

