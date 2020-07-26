PGA Tour 2K21 Reddit: Motion control, Park-mode, and more

We look towards the dedicated online community as we come closer to 2K’s next golfing game’s release!

PGA Tour 2K21 is just on the horizon, and a passionate and dedicated player base are waiting to get onto the virtual green.

As usual, Reddit plays host to a number of fans where they can express their thoughts on the upcoming title.

Let’s take a closer look.

Will there be motion control in the game?

One feature which would actually lend itself well to a golfing sim is indeed motion control, or in the Switch’s case – joy-con.

Joy-con has worked incredibly well in Switch classics like Zelda Breath of the Wild and is perfect for in-game activities like throwing, or firing an arrow.

But whether it would be in the PGA Tour 2K21 was up for debate.

REAL WORLD SCANNING: Courses are rendered in accurate detail and look stunning

On one thread some users explore this further, saying that if there was – we would have heard something by now.

There has been no explicit mention of motion control set for PGA Tour 2K21. They seem to be on the money with their conclusions in this case, as it is a feature which developers would likely shout about.

However, the success of the game certainly isn’t down to this, and we’re confident the title will play fantastically well upon release – motion controls of not.

Park Mode for PGA TOUR 2K21?

Another thread on Reddit explores the possibility of introducing a park mode into PGA Tour 2K21.

For those who may be unfamiliar, park mode featured in other 2K titles such as NBA 2K20.

In 2K’s basketball title, your player could visit ‘The Neighbourhood’ and take part in matches against other players. There were also a number of other activities to take part in too.

Users were quick to jump at the idea of a ‘clubhouse’, where players could enter and interact in a similar way. This is not a million miles away from what the game will feature on release.

IN THE CLUB: You’ll be able to find some very exclusive tournaments in the virtual clubhouse

PGA Tour 2K21 will have a clubhouse, but it’s more of a platform to create your own tournaments, and requirements for entry than a virtual space in the game.

While it doesn’t appear to be like NBA 2K20, there’s still something to be said about being able to create as exclusive, or as inclusive a club as you want.

We’re certainly looking forward to players rising to seemingly impossible standards set by others!

Could a ‘park-mode’ be introduced later down the line? It looks like the fans want it, but it may have to wait for the next addition.

PGA Tour is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia on 21 August 2020.

If you’re interested in guaranteeing your copy on release day, and getting access to some extra in-game swag, check out our pre-order and editions guide below!

