Ori and the Will of the Wisps Pre-Order Guide: Collector’s Edition, Trailer, Switch, PS4, Xbox, PC & more

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a platforming action-adventure title, and just like it’s predecessor, it’s going to be coming to Xbox and PC.

The game was developed by Xbox Game Studios and was first unveiled by Microsoft at their E3 2017 press event, but very little of the story has been revealed so far.

The early-March release date is fast approaching, so that means that players will have to get their orders in soon.

You'll probably want to know what the options are, so we have you covered.

Continue below for all the other details we have.

Collector’s Edition

This Collector’s Edition looks to be a really great choice for players who want more than just the game disk.

PREPARED: Those of you who decide to order the Collector’s Edition will receive a bunch of Ori-themed goodies

It comes at a very reasonable price (compared to many other collector’s editions we’ve seen) of £39.99, and here’s what you get:

Art Book

Piano Collections Music CD

Original Soundtrack MP3 Download

Steelbook Case

Premium Packaging

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition is already available for both Xbox One and PC, and it costs just £24.99.

This price only includes the base game, however, it should be noted that if you buy a physical disc you won’t be able to play the game on PC (as only digital titles are eligible for the ‘Play Anywhere’ program).

Developers Moon Studios have promised an emotional narrative experience when the game releases on 11 March 2020 on PC and Xbox.

STUNNING: The graphical style of the upcoming game has come a long way since the original released in 2015

The game will take players beyond the boundaries of the Nibel forest (the setting of the first game) as players unravel the truth about the lost ones, and pursue the mysteries of Ori’s destiny.

Trailer

The initial trailer for the game was followed by the E3 2018 trailer – where it was revealed that the game would release in 2019.

Another trailer for Ori and the Will of the Wisps was shown off a year later at Microsoft’s E3 2019press event, with the information that it had been delayed until 11 February 2020.

At the recent Game Awards in December 2019, a final trailer for the game was shown, which announced a revised release date, that still stands at 11 March 2020.