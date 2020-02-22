Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Xbox Game Pass February 2020: New Games coming to Console – Yakuza 0, Kingdom Hearts 3, Deals, Discounts, DLC & more

Microsoft's teasers for February being a great month for its users have turned out to be true.

xbox game pass games

The subscription service Xbox Game Pass is easily the most cost-effective way to play games on the Xbox One.

The platform (which only costs just £10.99) grants users access to hundreds of Xbox games to download and keep, with more games being added every month.

Here’s what’s in store for you for next week!

Coming soon to Console

Just as was promised to us last year, the Yakuza series has begun its journey over to the subscription services.

storyline-plot-free-roam-yakuza-5-remastered
ATTENTION TO DETAIL: This beautifully rendered game has stood the test of time in comparison to other JRPGs

This is off the back of three glorious Yakuza remakes hitting consoles over the past few months.

Alongside it comes the hospital simulation, Two Point Hospital, as well as Wasteland Remastered. 

two point hospital
SCRUBS: Restore people back to health and save lives in this hospital simulator

Kingdom Hearts 3 is another hit title that will be available one week from now, though this will only be on the Xbox One side.

Here are all the games announced for console:

  • Ninja Gaiden II – February 20
  • Kingdom Hearts III – February 25
  • Two Point Hospital – February 25
  • Wasteland Remastered – February 25
  • Yakuza 0 – February 26
  • Jackbox Party Pack 3 – February 27

Julian Sims

Written by

First Console: Game Boy Advance / Favourite Game: Just Cause 3 / Currently Playing: Breath of the Wild

