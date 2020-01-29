E3 2020: Xbox Game Studios – Xbox Series X, Flight Simulator, Bleeding Edge & more

We are still a number of months away from E3 2020, but the hype for what will be one of the most memorable exhibitions in recent years is tangibly starting to build.

E3 serves as a platform for the likes of Ubisoft, Microsoft, Nintendo and other major technology companies to announce their upcoming hardware and titles.

There’s little confirmed for the show so far, but there are some exciting things going on behind the scenes at Xbox Game Studios for us to talk about.

Xbox Game Studios (a Washington-based branch of Microsoft) finally unveiled their next-gen console, Xbox Series X, at The Game Awards at the end of last year.

The Series X specs will be the “most immersive console experience ever” according to Microsoft, and from what we’ve heard this may well stand true.

That said, the Washington division also has some pretty exciting gaming experiences coming this year.

Xbox Series X

We are yet to see a full breakdown of what’s inside the clunky exterior, but we now have a fairly good idea of the Xbox Series X specs.

COMPATIBILITY: The Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller will be compatible with the new Xbox

Xbox Series X will come equipped with lightning-fast, high-bandwidth DDR6 RAM that Microsoft has claimed will “usher in resolution and framerates we’ve never seen before”.

The console will also support up to 8K resolution and 120 frames-per-second gaming experiences, and if that wasn’t enough, Xbox Series X will also have support for variable refresh rate and real-time ray tracing.

The result of all of this will be a graphical style we have never seen before, as well as the eradication of loading times and the option of backwards compatibility across all generations of Xbox.

We can’t wait for more information to be revealed at their E3 2020 showcase.

Flight Simulator

It may have to render literally the entire planet, but that doesn’t mean Flight Simulator won’t deliver when it comes to the nitty-gritty details.

SCENES: The upcoming flight simulator will be leagues ahead of Google Earth’s equivalent

Microsoft Flight Simulator is astonishingly detailed, providing a peek into an exciting future for video games.

It will be easy to spot landmarks and famous buildings as you embark on your flight to.. well, wherever you want to go!

With the option to either charter flights in real-time or play reduced-speed versions, Flight Simulator is catering to the masses rather than just to hardcore aviation nerds.

The sky really is the limit for what will be an amazingly ambitious simulator.

Bleeding Edge

Bleeding Edge is the electrifying combat game that rewards technique, timing and teamwork.

READY…FIGHT: This combat game’s open beta has received great reviews so far

In this online brawler, the fighters utilise mechanical enhancements to wreak havoc upon their enemies.

There are 12 characters to choose from, all of which have melee attacks, with some of them having range attacks also.

Work together with your teammates to become an unstoppable force in the face of your enemies.

There are many ways to take down your opponent; you can freeze enemies in time, control their minds and even ride missiles into the action. combat that rewards technique, timing and teamwork.

