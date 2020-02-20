Ori and the Will of the Wisps Consoles: PS4, Xbox, PC, Switch, Trailer, Pre-Order & more

Much like it’s predecessor, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a platforming action-adventure title developed by Moon Studios and published by Xbox Game Studios.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps serves as a sequel to the 2015 title Ori and the Blind Forest, and you can expect the graphics to be even more gorgeous than in the original.

The game was first unveiled at Microsoft‘s E3 2017 press event, but very little of the plot and storyline have been revealed.

Those of you playing on consoles will want to know how to access the game, so continue reading for all the details.

Consoles

If you’re an owner of Xbox Game Pass, you’ll be excited to hear that the title is available for pre-load already.

EXCLUDED: PS4 fans will be gutted to hear that Ori and the Will of the Wisps has not been made for PS4

The game will also be coming to Xbox and PC on 11 March 2020, but PS4 users will be gutted to hear that they won’t be able to play the latest Ori game.

READ MORE: This week’s free games coming with Xbox Game Pass

Although, there will soon be a way for PS4 users to play the game from any device in their homes.

Microsoft is launching their cloud streaming service, Project XCloud, later this year, which will allow anyone to stream Ori and the Will of the Wisps to their PC, laptop, or even a mobile device.

Therefore, PS4 players will finally be able to have an explore of the Nibel Forest.

Switch

In a recent interview, Xbox’s marketing manager, Aaron Greenberg, revealed there are no plans to release Ori and the Will of the Wisps on Nintendo Switch.

CORAL: A fourth colour has just been added to the Switch Lite range (Credit: Sean Tendekai Chimbani)

That said, the Nintendo Switch being initially snubbed doesn’t necessarily mean that Ori and the Will of the Wisps will never make it to the Nintendo device.

The original game, Ori and the Blind Forest, released on PC and Xbox One in March 2015 and eventually made the transition to Switch in September 2019.

READ MORE: ‘Coral’ hue is the first new colour announced since Switch Lite’s launch

Though we don’t want to wait four years for the game to release on Switch, there is a great chance that we will see it within a reasonable timeframe of the launch date.

Pre-order

The Standard Edition is already available for both Xbox One and PC, and it costs just £24.99.

PREPARED: Those of you who decide to order the Collector’s Edition will receive a bunch of Ori-themed goodies

This price only includes the base game, however, it should be noted that if you buy a physical disc you won’t be able to play the game on PC (as only digital titles are eligible for the ‘Play Anywhere’ program).

Trailer

The initial trailer for the game was followed by the E3 2018 trailer – where it was revealed that the game would release in 2019.

Another trailer for Ori and the Will of the Wisps was shown off a year later at Microsoft’s E3 2019press event, with the information that it had been delayed until 11 February 2020.

READ MORE: A new trailer just came out for Hellblade 2

At the recent Game Awards in December 2019, a final trailer for the game was shown, which announced a revised release date, that still stands at 11 March 2020.