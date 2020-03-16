MLB The Show 20 Trophy Guide: What you need to go platinum – Diamond Dynasty, RTTS, review & more

MLB The Show 20 Trophy Guide: What you need to ...

FIFA 20: Arturo Vidal Flashback SBC – Requirements, No Expiry Date & more

FIFA 20: Arturo Vidal Flashback SBC – Req...

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Achievements Guide: Untouchable, Immortal, Spirit Shard Locations, Xbox One & more

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Achievements Guid...

Xbox Series X Controller: Compatibility, d-pad, connectivity & more

Xbox Series X Controller: Compatibility, d-pad,...

GTA Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 19 March Content – Release date, expected content, news & more

GTA Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 19 March Co...

*UPDATED* Xbox Series X Features REVEALED – Quick Resume, Loading Times, New Controller & more clips

*UPDATED* Xbox Series X Features REVEALED ̵...

FIFA 21 PS5: What does the new console mean for EA’s football game?

FIFA 21 PS5: What does the new console mean for...

Microsoft Flight Simulator Nintendo Switch: Will it land on Switch? Xbox, PC, Next-gen, March Update, New Screenshots & more

Microsoft Flight Simulator Nintendo Switch: Wil...

FIFA 21: Release date, demo, trailer, Career Mode, Ultimate Team, news, gameplay, new features, Pro Clubs, Volta, new FUT Icons, Ones to Watch & more

FIFA 21: Release date, demo, trailer, Career Mo...

Nintendo Direct March 2020: When is the next Nintendo Direct? What will feature? – rumours, Breath of the Wild 2, Metroid, & more

Nintendo Direct March 2020: When is the next Ni...

Xbox Games With Gold April 2020 Prediction: Doom (2016), Overcooked 2, March’s Games, Deals, Discounts & more

Xbox Games With Gold April 2020 Prediction: Doo...

PS Plus April 2020 Free Games Update: April Predictions, March’s Free Games, Reveal & Release date

PS Plus April 2020 Free Games Update: April Pre...

PS Plus April 2020 Free Games Prediction: Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection, Horizon Zero Dawn, March’s Games, Deals, Discounts & more

PS Plus April 2020 Free Games Prediction: Assas...

FIFA 20: FUT Birthday COUNTDOWN – Release date, expected content, predictions, news & more

FIFA 20: FUT Birthday COUNTDOWN – Release...

Madden 21: How the new CBA will impact EA’s NFL game – expanded playoffs, franchise tag, salary cap & more

Madden 21: How the new CBA will impact EA’...

Fortnite: St. Patricks Day Event; Is There One, Start Time, Rewards and More!

Fortnite: St. Patricks Day Event; Is There One,...

Other

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Achievements Guide: Untouchable, Immortal, Spirit Shard Locations, Xbox One & more

Moon Studios’ latest title has a pretty extensive storyline, so you’ll need a guide to get through it.

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Mar 16, 2020
ori and the will of the wisps achievements trophies release date

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the platforming action-adventure title (developed by Moon Studios and published by Xbox Game Studios) that released earlier this month, on 11 March.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps serves as a sequel to the 2015 title Ori and the Blind Forest.

The game was first unveiled by Microsoft at their E3 2017 press event, but now that the game has been out for a week, players are starting to get into the heart of the story.

Continue reading for all of the achievements you can unlock as Ori on his journey to fulfil his destiny and save the Blind Forest.

CLICK HERE TO FIND THE BEST GAMING DEALS AND ALL THE INFO ON THE NEXT-GEN CONSOLES!

Contents hide
1 Untouchable
2 36 Other Achievements

Untouchable

The ‘Untouchable’ achievement can only be unlocked by defeating Mora without taking any damage at all.

Sounds simple enough.

ori achievements mora untouchable
BOSS: The game can only be completed by defeating Mora in a fight, but there is an incredible achievement to unlock

The Untouchable achievement is most easily obtained on the ‘Easy’ difficulty, and the fight will be much easier if you have explored and upgraded sufficiently.

READ MORE: A new trailer just came out for Hellblade 2

The Spirit Arc, for example, has specific shards that allow you to take Mora’s damage down from range.

It is important to note that you can only damage Mora’s head in the fight.

Mora will lower her head launch low attacks, so make sure you are close to a wall to grab onto when this happens.

READ MORE: Gameplay changes coming to Breath of the Wild 2

At half health, she will jump into the background and start smacking the ground, before chasing you into another room to fight in.

When you lower Mora’s health to about a quarter, she will scream, and the room will go completely dark – at this point, you’ll want to have the Flash ability on.

It is when you manage to get through this entire fight without getting tagged (no, not even once) that you will unlock the Untouchable achievement.

36 Other Achievements

The ‘Immortal’ achievement is reserved for those of you who get through the whole game without dying.

achievements
THE FULL MONTY: There’s a full list of achievements available at trueachievements.com

Gamers who speed through the game in less than 4 hours will be given the achievement ‘Look at the Time’.

READ MORE: ‘Coral’ hue is the first new colour announced since Switch Lite’s launch

‘Speed Demon’ is awarded to those who beat the developer’s ghost in every speed trial, but the list just goes on and on.

Head over to trueachievements.com for the full list of achievements.

Julian-Sims

Written by Julian Sims

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.