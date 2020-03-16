Ori and the Will of the Wisps Achievements Guide: Untouchable, Immortal, Spirit Shard Locations, Xbox One & more

Moon Studios’ latest title has a pretty extensive storyline, so you’ll need a guide to get through it.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the platforming action-adventure title (developed by Moon Studios and published by Xbox Game Studios) that released earlier this month, on 11 March.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps serves as a sequel to the 2015 title Ori and the Blind Forest.

The game was first unveiled by Microsoft at their E3 2017 press event, but now that the game has been out for a week, players are starting to get into the heart of the story.

Continue reading for all of the achievements you can unlock as Ori on his journey to fulfil his destiny and save the Blind Forest.

Untouchable

The ‘Untouchable’ achievement can only be unlocked by defeating Mora without taking any damage at all.

Sounds simple enough.

BOSS: The game can only be completed by defeating Mora in a fight, but there is an incredible achievement to unlock

The Untouchable achievement is most easily obtained on the ‘Easy’ difficulty, and the fight will be much easier if you have explored and upgraded sufficiently.

The Spirit Arc, for example, has specific shards that allow you to take Mora’s damage down from range.

It is important to note that you can only damage Mora’s head in the fight.

Mora will lower her head launch low attacks, so make sure you are close to a wall to grab onto when this happens.

At half health, she will jump into the background and start smacking the ground, before chasing you into another room to fight in.

When you lower Mora’s health to about a quarter, she will scream, and the room will go completely dark – at this point, you’ll want to have the Flash ability on.

It is when you manage to get through this entire fight without getting tagged (no, not even once) that you will unlock the Untouchable achievement.

36 Other Achievements

The ‘Immortal’ achievement is reserved for those of you who get through the whole game without dying.

THE FULL MONTY: There’s a full list of achievements available at trueachievements.com

Gamers who speed through the game in less than 4 hours will be given the achievement ‘Look at the Time’.

‘Speed Demon’ is awarded to those who beat the developer’s ghost in every speed trial, but the list just goes on and on.

Head over to trueachievements.com for the full list of achievements.