Ori and the Will of the Wisps Release Date: Trailer, Pre-Order, Location & everything else you need to know

Moon Studios are back with an impressive sequel to their epic action-adventure series.

Like it’s predecessor, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a platforming action-adventure title developed by Moon Studios and published by Xbox Game Studios.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps serves as a sequel to the 2015 title Ori and the Blind Forest.

The game was first unveiled by Microsoft at their E3 2017 press event, but very little of the story has been revealed so far.

That said, the March release date is finally upon us, so continue reading for everything you need to know about the game.

Developers Moon Studios have promised an emotional narrative experience when the game releases on 11 March 2020 on PC and Xbox.

STUNNING: The graphical style of the upcoming game has come a long way since the original released in 2015

The game will take players beyond the boundaries of the Nibel forest (the setting of the first game) as players unravel the truth about the lost ones, and pursue the mysteries of Ori’s destiny.

Trailer

The initial trailer for the game was followed by the E3 2018 trailer – where it was revealed that the game would release in 2019.

Another trailer for Ori and the Will of the Wisps was shown off a year later at Microsoft’s E3 2019 press event, with the information that it had been delayed until 11 February 2020.

READ MORE: A new trailer just came out for Hellblade 2

At the recent Game Awards in December 2019, a final trailer for the game was shown, which announced a revised release date, that still stands at 11 March 2020.

Gameplay

The game will make several improvements on the first game, most notably with the combat.

ROAM: Explore the Nibel Forest and fulfil Ori’s destiny

Ori will now be able to equip various different types of weapons and special abilities.

Some of the weapons and items that can be used in combat include the Spirit Sword, a slow but strong hammer, a bow for ranged combat, a spirit bomb, or another slow weapon that launches powerful projectiles.

READ MORE: Gameplay changes coming to Breath of the Wild 2

Abilities can also provide advantages unrelated to combat, like the ability to heal.

The developers have cited Diablo as an influence for this series, and wanted players to be able to customize their playstyle in various ways like in that game.

Another game that Moon Studios have drawn upon as an influence (in terms of the improvements they’ve made to the combat mechanics) is Dark Souls.

Players will now be required to read their patterns and attacks, dealing damage to their vulnerable points.

Switch

In a recent interview, Xbox’s marketing manager, Aaron Greenberg, revealed there are no plans to release Ori and the Will of the Wisps on Nintendo Switch.

CORAL: A fourth colour has just been added to the Switch Lite range (Credit: Sean Tendekai Chimbani)

That said, the Nintendo Switch being initially snubbed doesn’t necessarily mean that Ori and the Will of the Wisps will never make it to the Nintendo device.

The original game, Ori and the Blind Forest, released on PC and Xbox One in March 2015 and eventually made the transition to Switch in September 2019.

READ MORE: ‘Coral’ hue is the first new colour announced since Switch Lite’s launch

Though we don’t want to wait four years for the game to release on Switch, there is a great chance that we will see it within a reasonable timeframe of the launch date.

Consoles

If you’re an owner of Xbox Game Pass, you’ll be excited to hear that the title is available for pre-load already.

EXCLUDED: PS4 fans will be gutted to hear that Ori and the Will of the Wisps has not been made for PS4

The game will also be coming to Xbox and PC on 11 March 2020, but PS4 users will be gutted to hear that they won’t be able to play the latest Ori game.

READ MORE: This week’s free games coming with Xbox Game Pass

Although, there will soon be a way for PS4 users to play the game from any device in their homes.

Microsoft is launching their cloud streaming service, Project XCloud, later this year, which will allow anyone to stream Ori and the Will of the Wisps to their PC, laptop, or even a mobile device.

Therefore, PS4 players will finally be able to have an explore of the Nibel Forest.

Pre-order

The Standard Edition is already available for both Xbox One and PC, and it costs just £24.99.

PREPARED: Those of you who decide to order the Collector’s Edition will receive a bunch of Ori-themed goodies

This price only includes the base game, however, it should be noted that if you buy a physical disc you won’t be able to play the game on PC (as only digital titles are eligible for the ‘Play Anywhere’ program).

READ MORE: PlayStation 5: Reveal event & Pre-orders going live in March

A £39.99 collector’s edition comes with an exclusive SteelBook case and premium packaging, but the highlight is the gorgeous art book, digital soundtrack, and CD full of piano covers.