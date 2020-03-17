PlayStation 5 COUNTDOWN: System architecture, Specs, blog, updates, reveal, news, & more

Next-Gen PS5

PlayStation 5 COUNTDOWN: System architecture, Specs, blog, updates, reveal, news, & more

Information about the PS5 is finally dropping tomorrow! What can we expect from Sony?

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Mar 17, 2020
PS5 countdown

Not much is known about the PlayStation 5 yet.

While Mircosoft have dropped design, specs, and hardware information about their Xbox Series X, Sony have kept quiet about their next-gen console.

We knew they wouldn’t be attending E3, the traditional launchpad for new hardware, this year and the air of mystery has only heightened the anticipation.

Now it sounds like we will finally be getting some firm information!

Keep reading to find out!

CLICK HERE TO FIND THE BEST GAMING DEALS AND ALL THE INFO ON THE NEXT-GEN CONSOLES!

System architecture

The new PlayStation 5 logo
TELL US MORE: Sony have been tight-lipped so far

A mysterious tweet today from PlayStation Europe told us that information about the system architecture and the impact it will have on gaming is coming tomorrow!

ps5 tweet with info about a blog video
THE FUTURE IS NOW: Sony are amping up

Their blog will be available at 4pm GMT / 5pm CET tomorrow!

Specs reveal?

xbox series x specs 12 teraflops rate shading raytracing
THE MORE YOU KNOW: Microsoft have been very open about their new machine

We already know about the 12 teraflops in the new Xbox, and just yesterday Microsoft announced features like quick resume and info about their new controller. So what have Sony got in store?

The line about the “future of gaming” certainly suggests it will be focused on the hardware side of things. Sony have been tight-lipped about the specs for the new PS5 with the community hunting down any leak or rumour for info.

A splashy reveal about what will be inside the new PS5 and how it will affect your gaming experience would certainly shift the balance of power in the console war!

PS5 exclusive games

Spider-man 2 rumours
RUMOUR HAS IT: Spider-man 2 is high on the wishlist for PS5 games

We can expect any demonstration to be focused around some of the PS5’s exclusive games.

Titles like Godfall and maybe even Horizon Zero Dawn 2 could be used to ramp up the excitement for the next PlayStation console.

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

