GTA Online: March Weekly update – Rewards, leaks, rumours, release time and everything we know so far

February is coming to an end, meaning March’s weekly updates for Rockstar’s GTA V are just around the corner.

A whole new month of updates means a ton of new discounts, content and bonus payouts!

Although Rockstar hasn’t released any official details on what is coming in March, last month’s updates give us a pretty good idea of what to expect.

Open Wheel Racing

The latest addition to GTA Online is the brand new Open Wheel Racing Series, which brings Rockstar’s take on Formula One to the online world of Los Santos.

And it really is something special.

LOOK FAMILIAR: GTA’s PR4 looks very similar to Ayrton Senna’s McLaren

The choice of tyre compounds, the ability to pit to restore grip and fix damage, the quick but difficult street circuits, and the continued chaos, gives it a feeling totally different to your usual GTA race.

As a result, we expect a load of the new March content to be centred around this race series – think double payouts, new cars and new tracks.

The February updates included a ton of content, rewards and discounts released over four separate days in the month.

Here’s what was included.

Feb. 27, 2020: Open Wheel Racing, two new vehicles and more

This week a new competitive racing mode arrives: Open Wheel Races have been added to GTA Online.

Open Wheel Races are the latest competitive racing mode to be added, and players can enjoy the following:

Seven New Tracks (Both Street and Race Circuits)

New Upgrades (Engine Mods, Open Wheel Vehicle Wings, etc.)

New Customization Options (Liveries, etc.)

The Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS)

A WHEELY GOOD TIME: Take to the seven new F1 style tracks in GTA Online

The seven new tracks added in the update are part of the San Andreas Prix and include the following:

Height Of Society

In Due Course

Lap It Up

Brace For Impact

More Haste More Speed

Urban Renewal

New Wave

Players can obtain new technical upgrades for their vehicles at Los Santos Customs, including the following:

Spoilers

Tires

Liveries

Engine Mods

and more

To enable your new racing habits, this week the following open wheel vehicles have been added to GTA Online:

Ocelot R88 (Legendary Motorsport)

Progen PR4 (Legendary Motorsport)

Feb. 20, 2020: Dinka Blista Kanjo Compact, Double Rewards on Survivals, GTA Twitch Prime Rewards and more

The following vehicle has been added to GTA Online:

Dinka Blista Kanjo Compact Car (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

This week, earn Double Rewards (GTA$, RP) by participating in the following:

Survivals

Special Cargo Sell Missions

VIP Work & Challenges

This week, you can also earn Double Salaries when completing the following:

Associate and Bodyguard Work

SURVIVE AND PROSPER: There was double payouts for Survival during February

Play Grand Theft Auto Online between now and Feb. 26 to claim the following for free:

Dinka Tee

This week’s Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel (one free spin, daily) rewards:

Progen PR4 (Red & White Redwood Livery)

GTA$

RP

Clothing, etc.

Get discounts this week on the following items:

Executive Offices, Add-Ons & Upgrades (40% off)

Executive Office Garages, Add-Ons & Renovations (40% off)

Special Cargo Warehouses, Add-Ons & Upgrades (35% off)

Garage Properties (35% off)

MC Clubhouses, Add-Ons & Upgrades (40% off)

Pegassi Zentorno (40% off)

Pegassi Oppressor (40% off)

HVY Insurgent (35% off)

TM-02 Khanjali (35% off)

Armored Kuruma (35% off)

B-11 Strikeforce (35% off)

All Yachts (40% off)

Buckingham Luxor (40% off)

Buckingham Luxor Deluxe (40% off)

Grotti X80 Proto (40% off)

Cheval Taipan (40% off)

All Ammo (35% off)

Shotguns (40% off)

Heavy Weapons (40% off)

Throwable Weapons (40% off)

Players who linked their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Twitch Prime can obtain the following:

Pixel Pete’s Arcade Property in Paleto Bay (100% Off or 100% Rebate)

An Extra 10% Off This Week’s Discounts

Fire Truck (35% Off)

Lifeguard Truck (35% Off)

Feb. 13, 2020: Dinka Sugoi Sports Car, Double Heist and Adversary Rewards and more

This week, the following vehicle has been added to GTA Online:

Dinka Sugoi (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

This week, earn Double Rewards (GTA$, RP) by participating in the following:

The Fleeca Job Heist

Prison Break Heist

Series A Heist

Adversary Mode: Till Death Do Us Part

Adversary Mode: Offense Defense

Adversary Mode: Hasta La Vista

Adversary Mode: Lost VS. Damned

This week, you can also earn 50% Bonus Cash when completing the following:

The Diamond Casino Heist

This week’s Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel (one free spin, daily) rewards:

Albany Roosevelt Valor

GTA$

RP

Clothing, etc.

HEIST HYSTERIA: The Diamond Casino Heist took the GTA world by storm

Play Grand Theft Auto Online between now and Feb. 19 to claim the following for free:

Albany Tee

Get discounts this week on the following items:

All Valentine’s Day Clothing (30% off)

Albany Roosevelt (30% off)

Albany Roosevelt Valor (30% off)

Albany Primo Custom (30% off)

Vapid Hustler (30% off)

Ocelot Stromberg (40% off)

Ocelot Swinger (40% off)

Ocelot Penetrator (40% off)

Ocelot Ardent (40% off)

Överflöd Tyrant (35% off)

Överflöd Entity XXR (35% off)

Dewbauchee Vagner (35% off)

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic (35% off)

Dewbauchee Specter (35% off)

Dewbauchee Seven-70 (35% off)

Pfister Comet SR (35% off)

Pfister Neon (35% off)

Festival Bus (40% off)

Facilities, Add-Ons & Upgrades (35% off)

High-End Apartments (35% off)

Nightclubs, Add-Ons & Upgrades (35% off)

Terrorbyte, Add-Ons & Upgrades (35% off)

SMGs (40% off)

Assault Rifles (40% off)

Sniper Rifles (40% off)

Players who linked their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Twitch Prime can obtain the following:

Pixel Pete’s Arcade Property in Paleto Bay (100% Off or 100% Rebate)

An Extra 10% Off This Week’s Discounts

Fire Truck (35% Off)

Lifeguard Truck (35% Off)

Feb. 6, 2020: The Declasse Drift Yosemite, Double Race Rewards and More

This week, the following vehicle has been added to GTA Online:

Declasse Drift Yosemite (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

This week, earn Double Rewards by participating in the following:

Business Battles

Stunt Races (Rockstar Created)

Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series Races

RC Time Trials

This week’s Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel (one free spin, daily) rewards:

Grotti Furia

GTA$

RP

Clothing, etc.

TOKYO DRIFT: Han Lue would love this car

Get discounts this week on the following items:

Principe Deveste Eight (35% off)

Annis S80RR (35% off)

Annis RE-7B (35% off)

Truffade Thrax (35% off)

Grotti Itali GTO (35% off)

Progen GP1 (40% off)

Emperor ETR1 (40% off)

Vapid GB200 (40% off)

Declasse Hotring Sabre (40% off)

Obey Omnis (40% off)

Liveries (40% off)

Brakes & Handling (40% off)

Engine Upgrades (40% off)

Turbo (40% off)

Transmission (40% off)

Suspension (40% off)

All Garages (35% off)

Players who linked their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Twitch Prime can obtain the following:

Pixel Pete’s Arcade Property in Paleto Bay (100% Off or 100% Rebate)

An Extra 10% Off This Week’s Discounts

Buckingham Pyro (80% Off)

Rhino Tank (80% Off)

