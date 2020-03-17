Red Dead Online Weekly Update: 17 March content – New Showdown Mode variations & more

Next-Gen PS5

PS5 March Reveal Event: Price, Full Specs, Games, March Unveiling & more

We’ve seen rumour after rumour about a March reveal event, but this could change everything.

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Mar 17, 2020
ps5 release date major hint sony

Sony’s Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki revealed that Sony is following the same release timeline as that of previous PlayStation consoles.

However, all eyes have been drawn to the PS5 reveal event going ahead at 4 pm (GMT) on 18 March, 2020.

We wish we had more details, but you’re just going to have to watch the live stream if you want a thorough update on PS5.

Continue below for more information on the price of the next-gen console.

According to MotleyFool, Hiroki Totoki said:

“It’s very difficult to really discuss this timing-wise, but as of today, we will provide the guidance at a time period, which is comparable to the past.

“So we will not change the time schedule.”

This news comes at a time where a load of rumours point at the PlayStation 5 being revealed at an exclusive event in March.

SWORN TO SECRECY: The PS5’s price was the main topic of conversation at Sony’s most recent investor call

It’s getting pretty hard to separate fact from fiction at this point.

The rumours were shared on Reddit, and indicate that Sony could launch the console at an event in March.

That’s all we have for now, but we will be back soon with an update.

