Genshin Impact Hydro Traveller Build Guide: Best weapons, artifacts, and team comps

With the recent release of the Version 4.0 update, you can acquire a bunch of new characters. If your choice fell on Hydro Traveler and you want to be one of the first who masters him, then you've come to the right place since below you can find the best build guide for Hydro Traveller and describe the best weapons, artifacts, and team comps in Genshin Impact.

We have already tried this hero, and we have found the best options for you to develop this character. To keep up with other players and be as effective as possible in battle, check out the information below.

If you are looking for more content regarding the recent Genshin Impact update, then make sure to take a look at our guide on how to solve the Water Volume Detection Crystal puzzle in West Slopes of Mont Automnequi. You can also read our article on how to get Lynette for free in Genshin Impact.

Best build for Hydro Traveller

click to enlarge + 2

To create a good build, you need to learn about the character, his skills, weaknesses, and strengths as much as possible. If you've already played as Hydro Traveler, you probably know what skills he has. Regardless, it can be difficult to understand the character's weaknesses and strengths, which is why we're going to tell you about them so that you can make further conclusions about your build based on this information:

Strengths

By upgrading Constellations, you unlock more support tools

Good Sub-DPS for almost any team

Weaknesses

DMG scale is relatively low

Elements below C2 have a short Burst Duration

Elemental Burst cost is pretty high

DMG Split Scales from HP and ATK stats

Support capability is locked behind the 6th Constellation

Best weapons for Hydro Traveller

In fact, you can choose any weapon you feel comfortable playing with, but for this character, there are a few options that will be best, namely:

Primordial Jade Cutter

Key of Khaj-Nisut

Wolf-Fang

Favonius Sword

Finale of the Deep

If you have a Primordial Jade Cutter in your arsenal, you are truly lucky. In addition to the bonus effect of a 9.6% Crit Rate, you will also receive a 20% HP increase. This is very important for Sub-DPS characters because their role is irreplaceable and the more health you have, the easier it will be to chase the enemy for longer in battle. In addition to the HP increase, you will also receive an attack bonus, namely 1.2% of your maximum health. It's a great choice, but the alternatives we've provided above will also be a suitable option.

Best artifacts for Hydro Traveller

click to enlarge + 2

A well-chosen Artifact is the key to success in any build. Sometimes it can save your life and change the advantage in the battle to your side. Here are the artifacts we recommend choosing:

Vourukasha's Glow

Gambler

Nymph's Dream

As in the example with weapons, we will also tell you about the best option here, and it is Vourukasha's Glow. This artifact, like Primordial Jade Cutter, will also increase your HP by 20%, which is great because now you have 40% more HP. In addition, Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG will be increased by 10%, which partially balances the character, considering its weaknesses. If you take damage, the percentage of the last effect increases to 80 and can accumulate up to five stacks. Thus, you not only get over the weaknesses but also gain a significant advantage.

Best team comps for Hydro Traveller

Loading...

Of course, you can experiment with creating the best team, but we already know one option that will be the best for this character, namely:

Nilou

Nahida

Hydro Traveler

Baizhu / Yaoyao

The main tactic in battle will be using Dendro cores. Nilou and Nahida will focus on creating cores, while one of the selected healers will provide the group with constant regeneration. In this case, you will need to ensure the protection of your team and interfere with the enemy team. With the right grouping strategy, you shouldn't have any problems in battle.

Read more: Genshin Impact Fontaine Reputation: How to unlock, rewards, and more