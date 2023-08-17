Genshin Impact Fontaine Reputation: How to unlock, rewards, and more

In every major Genshin Impact region so far, players have had the chance to raise their “Reputation” level by helping out troubled residents in exchange for hefty rewards. With the much-anticipated launch of the Nation of Justice, Fontaine, comes a brand-new reputation board! The Version 4.0 update not only ushers in a new era of underwater exploration and a captivating host of new characters.

What better way to quickly familiarise yourself with the expansive world of Fontaine in Version 4.0 than by completing bounties, accepting requests from troubled Fontainians, embarking on World Quests, and more? On top of doing good deeds, you’ll also be rewarded with flashy Namecards, Furnishings, and useful Gadgets exclusive to Fontaine! Here's a guide on how to unlock the Fontaine Reputation board and a list of all rewards for each level.

How do I unlock the Fontaine Reputation board?

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: KyoStinV Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act 2

In order to access the Fontaine Reputation board, you must complete Act 1 (Prelude Of Blancheur And Noirceur) and Act 2 (As Light Rain Falls Without Reason) of the new Archon Quest Chapter IV. Once you are fully caught up with the major narrative developments in the lore of Teyvat, a World Quest titled “Steambird Interview” will be unlocked automatically.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: KyoStinV

This World Quest will introduce you to Euphrasie, the Chief Editor of the Steambird. She can be found standing in front of the Steambird Office which is located in the Court of Fontaine.

To unlock Fontaine's Reputation in Genshin Impact, simply talk to Euphrasie to complete the "Steambird Interview" World Quest. For future reference, you can return and converse with her at any time to access the Fontaine Reputation menu, where you can review quests and claim your rewards.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse Chief Editor of the Steambird, Euphrasie

The much-anticipated continuation of the ongoing Archon Quest has been released alongside the launch of Fontaine. This new chapter serves as a formal introduction to the nation of Justice and introduces players to a host of important Fontainian characters, including the famed magician duo Lyney and Lynette, their younger brother and professional diver Freminet, Champion Duelist Clorinde, Hydro Archon Furina, and Chief Justice Neuvillette.

Fontaine Reputation level rewards

Here is a list of all rewards that you can reap from increasing your Reputation level in Fontaine:

Fontaine Reputation level Reward Level 1 Recipe: Steak Tartare Level 2 Distributed Forward Supply Depot | Mechanistic Lamp: Outdoor Lighting | Feature Unlocked: Fontaine Mining Outcrop Search Level 3 Crystalfly Trap Level 4 Fontaine: Wondrous Machine | Recipe: Fruity Trio | Feature Unlocked: Fontaine Merchant Discounts Level 5 Wind-Powered Wind Generator Level 6 Fontaine Genius Invokation TCG Card Back | Recipe: Vessie Chicken Level 7 Court of Justice's Leisure | Court of Justice's Prosperity Level 8 Fontaine: Big News Namecard | Instructions: Hydroculus Resonance Stone Level 9 Diagram: Hydro Treasure Compass Level 10 Wings of Merciful, Wrathful Waters (Glider Cosmetic)

That’s everything you needed to know about Fontaine's Reputation system!

With the launch of Verison 4.0, Travellers will embark on a new chapter of Genshin Impact. Fontaine, the nation of Hydro, spans extensive bodies of open water. Empowered by the blessing of the Transoceanic Sourcewater, you'll be able to explore these watery expanses with ease, allowing you to immerse yourself in Fontaine's distinctive scenery. Learn all about the new underwater explorations in our guide here: Top 6 New Genshin Impact Underwater Exploration Mechanics Revealed.

Loading...

Interested in learning more about Fontaine? We've got you covered. Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters and learn about what new and exciting events await you in the upcoming update in Version 4.0: Release date, new events, Archon Quest, and what to expect.

On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule here!