BREAKING* PGA Tour 2K21 Quail Hollow Club CONFIRMED

Up next, the prestigious course all the way in North Carolina! Let’s take a closer look at what’s on offer.

PGA Tour 2K21 is starting to build a very impressive array of venues for players to get stuck into this August.

2K have been revealing the courses steadily through social media since last week, let’s take a look at the latest addition!

Quail Hollow Club Confirmed

Our 6th venue is the prestigious Quail Hollow Club.

So far we’ve had Atlantic Beach Country Club, TPC Deere Run, Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course, Summerlin and TPC Highlands confirmed.

READ MORE: PGA Tour 2K21 – Confirmed Courses

This country club and golf course is based in North Carolina, and plays host most recently to the Wells Fargo Championship.

We can’t wait to step out on the virtual green!

When will we hear the next annoncement?

We can’t confirm, but we think we may have sussed out the pattern. We’re predicting we’ll hear something else in mere hours!

2K could surprise even surprise us and drop more than one more today.

If, like us, you can’t wait to get your copy of PGA Tour 2K21, you’ll at least want to ensure that you get it for as soon as possible!

The title will be released on PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

Check out our pre-order and Editions guide for everything you need to know and more.

READ MORE: PGA Tour 2K21 – Pre-order and Editions guide