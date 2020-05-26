Minecraft Pocket Edition: Gameplay – Controls, Trailer, Best Mods, Installation Guide & More
The Bedrock Version finally opened the doors to mobile users, but how does the gameplay compare?
Minecraft Pocket Edition, better known as the Bedrock version of Minecraft, has revolutionised the experience for mobile users around the world!
Players can now access the iconic Minecraft sandbox world on their way to work, on the train and even on the toilet.
For all of the basics on the gameplay, including the controls and the best mods to play around with, continue reading below!
Trailer
Well, instead of showing you guys a trailer for a five-year-old game, we’re going to give you the launch trailer for Minecraft Dungeons!
The game is finally out, and it is said to play a lot like Diablo, but with enough unique features to set itself apart from the game.
Minecraft Dungeons will play like any other isometric hack and slash game and feature Minecraft’s iconic aesthetic.
Controls for Pocket Edition
Minecraft Pocket Edition runs on your tablet or mobile device, so naturally, the controls differ slightly from PC and other platforms.
The controls are as follows:
|Place/Use Item
|Tap target location
|Mine/Destroy Item
|Tap target location and hold
|Jump
|Jump button (tap once)
|Fly (Creative)
|Jump button (tap twice)
|Stop Flying (Creative)
|Stop button (tap twice)
|Fly Higher (Creative)
|Higher button
|Fly Lower (Creative)
|Lower button
|Drop/Throw Item
|Tap and hold (item in Hotbar)
|Open Crafting Menu
|Tap on crafting table
|Open Inventory
|Triple Dot Button
|Walk Forward
|Up Arrow
|Walk Backward
|Down Arrow
|Strafe Left
|Left Arrow
|Strafe Right
|Right Arrow
|Run/Sprint
|Up Arrow (tap twice and hold)
|Crouch/Sneak
|Center button (tap twice)
|Stop Crouching/Sneaking
|Center button (tap twice)
|Look
|Touch screen and move
|Change Selected Item in Hotbar
|Tap item
|Chat
|Chat button
|Run Command
|Chat button
Best Mods for Pocket Edition
Mods and add-ons have always played a large role in the Minecraft Universe, and we’ve stumbled across a few that you need to try out.
Getting them installed and activated can be a chore since the process is different for iOS and Android users, so head over to the ‘Installation Guide‘ article for the full guide.