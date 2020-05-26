Minecraft Pocket Edition: Gameplay – Controls, Trailer, Best Mods, Installation Guide & More

The Bedrock Version finally opened the doors to mobile users, but how does the gameplay compare?

Minecraft Pocket Edition, better known as the Bedrock version of Minecraft, has revolutionised the experience for mobile users around the world!

Players can now access the iconic Minecraft sandbox world on their way to work, on the train and even on the toilet.

For all of the basics on the gameplay, including the controls and the best mods to play around with, continue reading below!

Trailer

Well, instead of showing you guys a trailer for a five-year-old game, we’re going to give you the launch trailer for Minecraft Dungeons!

AT LAST: We’ve been waiting for this one ever since the beta came out in February!

The game is finally out, and it is said to play a lot like Diablo, but with enough unique features to set itself apart from the game.

Minecraft Dungeons will play like any other isometric hack and slash game and feature Minecraft’s iconic aesthetic.

Controls for Pocket Edition

Minecraft Pocket Edition runs on your tablet or mobile device, so naturally, the controls differ slightly from PC and other platforms.

NAVIGATION: It will take a minute to get used to these controls, but they are very intuitive

The controls are as follows:

Place/Use Item Tap target location Mine/Destroy Item Tap target location and hold Jump Jump button (tap once) Fly (Creative) Jump button (tap twice) Stop Flying (Creative) Stop button (tap twice) Fly Higher (Creative) Higher button Fly Lower (Creative) Lower button Drop/Throw Item Tap and hold (item in Hotbar) Open Crafting Menu Tap on crafting table Open Inventory Triple Dot Button Walk Forward Up Arrow Walk Backward Down Arrow Strafe Left Left Arrow Strafe Right Right Arrow Run/Sprint Up Arrow (tap twice and hold) Crouch/Sneak Center button (tap twice) Stop Crouching/Sneaking Center button (tap twice) Look Touch screen and move Change Selected Item in Hotbar Tap item Chat Chat button Run Command Chat button

Best Mods for Pocket Edition

Mods and add-ons have always played a large role in the Minecraft Universe, and we’ve stumbled across a few that you need to try out.

VROOM VROOM: Cruise around in this oddly-realistic Ferrari with the ‘Ferrari 458 Italia’ mod

Getting them installed and activated can be a chore since the process is different for iOS and Android users, so head over to the ‘Installation Guide‘ article for the full guide.

