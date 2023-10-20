Madden 24: Top 5 issues that must be fixed

EA Sports launched Madden 24 two months ago, and the latest NFL simulation received mixed reviews. Despite multiple updates, including the latest Madden 24 Title Update 3.1, there are still major issues left to be fixed. In this article, we discuss the top 5 issues in Madden 24.

This week produced plenty of new exciting content in Madden 24. We have TOTW 6 cards, an Angry Runs program update, and fresh player items in Madden 24 Most Feared.

Now let’s go back to the burning issues in Madden 24 and what developers need to fix going forward.

Top 5 issues that Madden 24 must fix

5. Passing Accuracy

click to enlarge Passing must be revamped in Madden 24

In Madden 24, we have three different types of passes to choose from. With the introduction of a new passing mechanic, you can choose between a Classic setting, Placing and Power, and Placing and Accuracy. The latter proved to be okay, but the other two need improvement. Numerous times, the ball thrown to a receiver goes way past him, behind the receiver, or into the defender's hands.

EA managed to fix this issue in one of the earlier updates. However, they only did it for two game modes: Ultimate Team and Superstar. We hope that future fixes will revamp the inadequate passing system.

4. Dropped Catches

Receivers tend to drop passes way too often in Madden 24. Even the top-rated WRs, such as Cooper Kupp, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tyreek Hill. Although it’s normal for receivers to drop a ball occasionally, in Madden 24, it doesn’t make sense. Developers did promise to address this issue in the future, but players want fixes as soon as possible.

3. Defense

EA must find a proper solution for defense. It’s either too good or terrible; it has to be something in between. It seems that defenders forget who they cover on most deep balls, which is a problem that occurs more often than not. That’s not all. Defenders can’t tackle running backs that are using an HB Wheel.

These problems go beyond AI defenders. For users, tackling doesn’t work aside from the most basic tackles. It became more and more frustrating for Madden 24 players.

On the other hand, it looks like defenders intercept passes with ease. This is closely related to the first issue on this list. All in all, a long, good look at defense is what devs need to do in the future.

2. Superstar Mode

This game mode needs more content. You can only play five positions, which didn’t go well with Madden 24 users. They should be allowed to play as kickers, offensive or defensive linemen if they want.

1. More content outside Ultimate Team

It’s evident that developers are mostly focused on the Ultimate Team. That’s understandable, given this mode makes the most money to EA. Still, it doesn’t mean they should neglect other modes. For many players, microtransaction-based modes aren't fun.

For instance, Franchise mode lost many great features, such as coach and player management, in-depth scouting and drafting, and create a team feature.

We know that MUT is quite lucrative, but we need more content from EA in Madden 24. Check out our Madden 24 ultimate guide, and follow the latest news at RealSport101.