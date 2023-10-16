We had a lot of excitement and shocking results in Week 6 of the NFL. There are no more undefeated teams as both the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles suffered defeats. The Madden 24 TOTW 6 is coming, and we’ll go through the best performances of the week.

These offensive and defensive players deserve to be in TOTW 6, but whether it’ll happen, find out when Madden 24 reveal the cards later this week.

Madden 24 TOTW 6 Predictions

We start with the offense. Two of the three players we predict to be in Madden 24 TOTW 6 are from the Miami Dolphins. When it comes to defense, it’s a similar situation, only two players represent the Minnesota Vikings.

Raheem Mostert – RB- Dolphins

Mostert led Miami's backfield with a season-high 20 touches as his team beat the Carolina Panthers. Raheem had the second 100-yard rushing display of the season (115 yards and two touchdowns), including a 48-yard gain. Mostert also added a receiving touchdown, his second of the campaign. He now has 11 touchdowns combined. Mostert is a clear Offensive Player of the Week candidate.

Tyreek Hill – WR – Dolphins

Hill was quiet early in the game against the Panthers. His first reception came late in the first quarter, but Hill finished with six catches on 10 targets for 163 yards and one touchdown. Tyreek has now topped 100 receiving yards in four of six games and is averaging a touchdown per game.

Jared Goff – QB – Lions

click to enlarge Goff was the best quarterback in Week 6 of the NFL

Goff completed 30 of 44 passes for a season-high 353 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Buccaneers. Jared led the Detroit Lions to a 5-1 record with a season-high 44 pass attempts, one of which was a 47-yard touchdown toss to Jameson Williams. He produced the best display of all the quarterbacks and should be in the Madden 24 TOTW 6.

Jordan Hicks – LB – Vikings

Hicks filled the stat sheet with his best performance of the season. He led Minnesota’s defense in a 19-13 victory over the divisional rivals Chicago Bears on the road with 10 total tackles (5 solos), one interception, and one fumble recovered. Hicks returned that fumble for a 42-yard touchdown and propelled his team to the win.

Foye Oluokun – LB – Jaguars

One of the best tacklers in the NFL, Oluokun registered a season-high 15 tackles (10 solos) with a season-high two passes defended. He has been a monster of late and one of the reasons the Jacksonville Jaguars are on a three-game winning streak.

Danielle Hunter – LB – Vikings

One of six players with multiple sacks in Week 6 is alongside Jordan Hicks, the most deserving for Minnesota’s win against Chicago. Hunter had seven total tackles (6 solos), two sacks, and one pass defended. He constantly pressed the Bears QB Justin Fields and even sent him out of the game with a ferocious tackle which resulted in Hunter’s second sack of the game.

All of these players deserve to find their place in the Madden 24 TOTW 6.

TOTW 6 release time

The Madden TOTW 6 will drop on Wednesday 18 October at 1:30 pm ET/6:30 pm BST. So, we will know more in two days, and hopefully, some of our predictions will be correct.

In the meantime, check out more guides and news about Madden 24.