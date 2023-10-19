Madden 24: Title Update 3.1 fixed a few issues

The newest Madden 24 Title Update 3.1 dropped this week in order to fix some major bugs and flaws in the game. This update came in the same week as the Madden 24 TOTW 6, Angry Runs program, and the latest Madden 24 Most Feared cards.

The previous update came two weeks ago and fixed AI blocking and franchise draft class. It also made some other important changes.

Players can now enjoy the improved game, but there are still some big issues for the developers to fix. Let’s check out what the Madden 24 Title Update 3.1 brings.

Madden 24 Title Update 3.1 Full Patch Notes

Gameplay

Addressed an issue where the Kicking UI blocked the visibility of the Kick Meter.

Dev Note

The team continues to work on unintended dropped catches & interceptions while playing in the Competitive game setting, with improvements coming in a future Title Update.

Superstar KO

Addressed key issues with Superstar KO, and as a result, the mode has been ungated.

Although we don’t have to deal with an annoying kicking bug anymore, and now we have an improved Superstar KO mode, there are still some major flaws in Madden 24. At least the developers announced they are working on dropped passes, so we can expect that to be fixed in one of the future updates.

Dropped passes and passing

Players are unhappy with this problem and unrealistic drops. Even though some of the best wide receivers in the NFL can drop a pass from time to time in real life, it doesn’t occur often like in Madden 24. There's no reason to see wideout stars like Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, or Tyreek Hill drop passes they should've caught.

click to enlarge Even placement and accuracy has issues

Furthermore, the passing system in Madden 24 is quite weird. The game gives you a choice between Classic passing, placement and power, and placement and accuracy. All of them come with issues: Classic leaves everything up to the game, placement and power lack accuracy, while placement and accuracy is not functioning correctly.

We get it; defensive pressure can lead to inaccurate passes, but we can’t understand that besides Patrick Mahomes, no quarterbacks can’t throw properly under pressure. The issue must be fixed soon.

That was all from the Madden 24 Title Update 3.1. For more info and news about the game, visit RealSport101.