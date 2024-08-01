Madden 25 Best Tight Ends Will Shock Fans

The Madden 25 ratings week doesn't stop, and EA Sports has already revealed the ratings of wide receivers, safeties, running backs, defensive linemen, and offensive linemen. Today we finally got to know who are the best tight ends in the game!

Tight ends aren't only an offensive weapon, or players who are great at creating separation and catching a pass, they are also good blockers and can be used to create space in the defensive line for their running back.

Without further ado, let's find out who are the 10 best tight ends in Madden 25.

Travis Kelce (99 OVR)

Not only is Travis Kelce the best tight end in Madden 25, but he is also a member of the 99 Club. Kelce has been an elite tight end for many years, and he is one of the big offensive weapons the Kansas City Chiefs have at their disposal.

Kelce helped the Kansas City Chiefs win their second Lombardi trophy in a row, adding yet another milestone to his already Hall of Fame career. Having any other player at number one wouldn't feel right, as Kelce definitely deserves to sit on the throne.

George Kittle (97 OVR)

Just like Kelce, Kittle has proven time and time again he is one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and he has played an important role in the 49er's success in the past few years.

Kittle is coming off a great 2023 season, where he helped the 49ers make the Super Bowl, made his fifth Pro Bowl, and his second First Team All-Pro. So a second place for Kittle feels fair.

Mark Andrews (94 OVR)

Closing out the top three we have the Baltimore Ravens star, Mark Andrews, who is coming off a below-average 2023 season, where he only played 10 games due to injury.

Despite that, most fans will agree that Andrews is still a top-three tight end in the league and that his 2021 and 2022 seasons prove just that.

T.J. Hockenson (91 OVR)

In fourth place, we have T.J. Hockenson, of the Minnesota Vikings, who is coming off a great 2023 season, where he had his second-best career year in receiving yards.

Hockenson is arguably one of the best blocking tight ends in the league, while also having a great catch rate.

David Njoku (90 OVR)

Closing out the top five we have David Njoku, from the Cleveland Browns, who is coming off a career year in 2023, with 882 receiving yards, and six touchdowns.

Njoku made his first Pro Bowl and cemented his place as an elite tight end. So a place in the top five feels deserving for the Browns star.

Evan Engram (88 OVR)

Evan Engram is the sixth-best tight end in Madden 25, with the Jacksonville Jaguars player coming off a spectacular year. Engram numbers in the 2023 season were nothing short of amazing, with a career-high 963 receiving yards, and four touchdowns.

Some might think Engram is too high on this list, but after a great season, a sixth place seems fitting.

Sam LaPorta (85 OVR)

In seventh place, we have the Detroit Lions tight end, Sam LaPorta, who is coming off a spectacular rookie season, where they had 889 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, and were selected for their first Pro Bowl.

LaPorta is very fast in Madden 25, quite agile, is great at catching the ball in traffic, and is decently strong. Their 85 OVR and eighth place in this ranking are more than deserved.

Dallas Goedert (85 OVR)

Goedert occupies the eighth place in this list, and he is one of the most well-rounded tight ends in Madden 25, with good attributes all around.

He had a solid 2023 season, where he once again showed why he is considered one of the best blocking tight ends in the league.

Dalton Schultz (84 OVR)

In ninth place, we have Dalton Schultz, from the Houston Texans, who is coming off a solid season.

In Madden 25, Schultz has good attributes all around, with solid blocking, good speed, and great catching.

Cole Kmet (83 OVR)

Closing out the top ten we have Cole Kmet, from the Chicago Bears, who had a great 2023 season, with 719 receiving yards, and six touchdowns.

In Madden 25, Kmet has good attributes all around, with decent blocking, good speed, and great catching.

What do you think of the Madden 25 tight end rankings, and which players or places would you change? Let us know in the comments below.

