How to Get 99 OVR Tom Brady in Madden NFL 26

Primary Subject: 99 OVR Tom Brady GOAT Card (Madden 26 Ultimate Team)

99 OVR Tom Brady GOAT Card (Madden 26 Ultimate Team) Key Update: Four versions available: 92, 95, 98, and 99 OVR

Four versions available: 92, 95, 98, and 99 OVR Status: Confirmed as of March 17, 2026

Confirmed as of March 17, 2026 Last Verified: March 19, 2026

March 19, 2026 Quick Answer: Get the 99 OVR Brady by pulling him from the LTD Opportunity Bundle (12,000 Points), buying him off the Auction House for around 3-5 million coins, or upgrading the 98 OVR version with a GOAT Upgrade Token. The token only comes from paid packs, so no-money-spent players should grind coins through online draft events and buy him from the Auction House.

Tom Brady's 99 OVR card is live in Madden NFL 26 My Ultimate Team, and the price to get it is exactly as high as you'd expect.

The card went live on March 17. Four versions of Brady are now available in Ultimate Team, ranging from a 92 OVR Elite to the crown jewel, a 99 OVR Limited Edition.

This top-tier card comes with free abilities, Motivator Chemistry boosts for your offense, and the kind of throwing stats that will make opposing defenses cry.

The question isn't whether the cards are good. He is, after all, the GOAT in a lot of people's all-time lists. But the question here is how you're going to get him without emptying your bank account or grinding until your thumbs fall off.

What You're Actually Chasing

Credit: EA Sports

There are now 4 Brady cards available, and it's worth knowing what separates them before you commit to any one of them.

Card OVR Best Features Elite 92 Legendary ability buckets, entry-level card Hero 95 Legendary ability buckets, slight stat bump Champion 98 80 Speed, Gunslinger (0 AP), Season 7 bucket, boosts OL +1 AWR LTD 99 87 Speed, Gunslinger + Conductor (0 AP), Season 7 + Season 8 buckets, full Motivator boosts

The 99 OVR LTD is, of course, the best out of all the Brady cards here; he's arguably the best passer in the game, and the abilities alone justify the grind.

Gunslinger and Conductor at zero AP is the best attribute for a QB you can find. And if that's not enough to convince you, this LTD 99 OVR gets both the Season 7 and Season 8 ability buckets.

You can also equip Set Feet Lead for zero AP, plus either Pocket Deadeye or Pass Lead Elite for zero AP. That's four elite abilities without spending a single ability point. Most quarterbacks in the game don't even have that kind of loadout.

The next best thing is the Champion 98 OVR card, which is still a great card if you can't swing for the LTD version. It has Gunslinger baked in, gets the Season 7 ability bucket, and boosts your O-line.

The 80 Speed isn't amazing, but the throwing stats are nearly identical to the 99. If you're on a budget and don't need the extra ability, the Champion card can pretty much hold it down.

How to Get Tom Brady Cards in My Ultimate Team

Method 1: Open Your Wallet

Credit: EA Sports

The fastest route to get a Brady card is through the store using real money.

Here's what's available:

Bundle Details Tom Brady LTD Opportunity Bundle Cost: 12,000 PointsGuarantees either a 98 or 99 OVR Brady plus eight 94+ TOTY players or GOAT Upgrade Tokens. Limit of 3 per account. Tom Brady Champ Opportunity Bundle Cost: 2,750 PointsYou might pull a 98 Brady, or you might just get a 94 TOTY player. Limit of 5 per account. GOAT Upgrade Pack Cost: 1,000 Points50% chance to pull the GOAT Upgrade Token. Limit of 25 per account. Tom Brady Pack Cost: 200 PointsGuarantees a 92 OVR Brady. Limit of 10 per account.

Method 2: Via Set Upgrades

Credit: EA Sports

There's a set in MUT that lets you turn a 98 OVR Champion Brady into a 99 OVR LTD version. You need 2 things: the 98 OVR Brady and a GOAT Upgrade Token

The catch here is that the GOAT Upgrade Token only drops from paid packs, so there's no free path to it. The GOAT Upgrade Pack costs 1,000 Points, which will give you roughly 50% chance at the token, so if you're feeling that lady luck is on your side, maybe you could snag it in a few tries.

You can then get a 98 OVR Brady from the Auction House, and if you're successful, congrats, because this method is still cheaper than getting the LTD bundle outright.

Method 3: The Auction House

Credit: EA Sports

All versions of Tom Brady are tradeable in the market, but getting the GOAT also means paying an equivalent GOAT price.

The last time I checked, the going rate for a 99 OVR LTD Tom Brady is around 3-5 million coins. That's a lot.

Is 99 OVR Tom Brady Worth It?

The stats speak for themselves.

Here's a look at the most important stat line for a 99 OVR Tom Brady card:

Passing Stat Rating Throw Power 99 Short Accuracy 98 Medium Accuracy 99 Deep Accuracy 98 Throw Under Pressure 99 Speed 87 Run 91

For a pocket passer, you cannot ask for more. 87 Speed won't win any foot races, but for Tom Brady, this makes him practically invincible. Brady was never about scrambling anyway. So, if you're running a system that rewards reading defenses and accurate throws, he does everything you need.

But the best thing about this card is the 0-cost AP abilities. Most elite QBs force you to choose between Gunslinger and Conductor because you won't be able to afford both, but Brady gets them for free.

That alone makes him one of the best players in the game right now, and no one will ever come close to arguably the best quarterback we've ever seen step foot in the field.

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