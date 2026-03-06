Madden 26 Passing Guide: How to Throw Lasers and Avoid Gettting Sacked

Primary Subject: Madden 26 Passing Mechanics and Settings

March 5, 2026 Quick Answer: Use Placement & Accuracy for competitive play. Set Pass Lead Increase to Small and Reticle Speed to 7. Use touch passes as your default, bullets for tight windows, and lobs for deep balls. Read areas of the field, not individual receivers, and drift away from pressure instead of dropping straight back.

The first time I dotted someone on a corner route in Madden 26, that perfect pass led away from the safety, and caught in stride for a touchdown. In that moment, I understood why Madden 26 might be the best Madden in the franchise and, in the eyes of some of us, might be the best sports game today.

The passing mechanics have real depth to them. When you know what you're doing, it feels incredible, and whenever things don't go your way, you immediately want another shot at it. Madden 26 gives you four different passing types to cater to different types of players.

One thing to note, though, is that the skill ceiling is higher than it's been in years. But the game rewards players who actually learn the systems rather than just picking a play and hoping for the best.

To remedy that, here are the best settings, reads, and tiny adjustments that can turn your picks into touchdowns. Most of it isn't complicated once you understand it.

The 4 Passing Types in Madden 26

Credit: EA

Before you even snap the ball, you need to pick a passing system. Madden 26 gives you four options, and they change how throwing works.

You can find and change these under Settings > Game Options > Passing Type.

Passing Type Who It's For and Why Classic For beginners, since player ratings determine accuracy. No meters or timing. Revamped For players who want visual cues. Color-coded power meter. Placement For players who want some control. Visual reticle for aiming, but ratings still matter. Placement & Accuracy For veterans of the game. Full control, with the timing element for bullet passes.

It's going to take you a few games to learn the fundamental difference between these passing types. If you're new to Madden 26, I suggest you stick with the Classic settings first and only change to a more advanced passing type once you have a good grasp of the game's mechanics.

Once you got your favorite team and QB down, you want the settings that give you the most control over your QB. In that case, you should choose Placement & Accuracy and use these settings:

Setting Tweaks Passing Type Placement & Accuracy Passing Slowdown Off Pass Lead Increase Small Reticle Speed 7 Reticle Visibility User Only Meter Visibility User Only

How to Make Reads (Without Staring Too Much at Your Receiver)

Credit: EA

If you're a beginner, I'd bet most of the time, you'd simply snap the ball, lock onto one receiver, and throw the oval to that target regardless of what the defense was doing. That's how you throw picks and get intercepted. Why? Because the key to this game is reading areas of the field and not focusing on individual players.

It's easy to get lost in a sea of linebackers, running backs, and eventually get sacked quickly, most especially when you're staring down at your target, hoping to lose his defender, and you shouldn't make that a habit.

Once you've chosen a play to execute, you'd generally have an idea of which receivers are going to be your target. So don't stare down at only one receiver. Your eyes should always be moving.

Divide the entire field in your mind into 3 sections. If you don't like what you see in one area, move to the next. Sometimes your first read comes back open after the defense commits elsewhere. Learn how to read what the defense gives you.

How to Stop Walking Into Sacks

Credit: EA

The best way to stop getting sacked is to drift away from pressure. If pressure is coming off the left edge, drift right. If it's coming up the middle, slide to either side. And if there's no pressure at all, stand still.

What you don't want to do is drop straight back for no reason at all. It just gives edge runners a cleaner angle to your quarterback.

The best way to form a good habit is to run your best plays and focus on moving around the pocket while still making reads down the field. It's not going to happen overnight, of course, but once you get it down, you'd instantly be competitive.

Knowing Throw Types

Credit: EA

Not every throw should be a laser. You're going to learn this the hard way, and with all the moving parts, it would feel very overwhelming at first, but it really isn't that complicated.

Madden 26 gives you 3 main throw types, plus two modifiers that change where the ball arrives. Knowing the difference between tapping and holding down the pass button is everything here.

Pass Type How to Execute Touch Pass Tap and release the button for the receiver you'd want the ball to go to Lob Pass Quickly tap the button for the receiver Bullet Pass Tap and hold the button for the receiver

Touch Passes

Touch passes are your default kind of pass. You'll use touch passes in crossing routes, screens, and basic timed passes. You'll probably use this type of pass more than anything else.

Lob Passes

Lobs put extra air under the ball. The higher arc lets the ball sail over defenders, which is perfect for deep balls when your receiver has separation, and you just need him to run under it.

The tradeoff to this kind of pass is hang time. Faster defenders can catch up, so don't lob into tight coverage unless you want to watch a safety turn you into a highlight reel.

Bullet Passes

Bullet passes are when you need extra velocity. The ball gets there faster, but the low trajectory means defenders that are positioned between you and the receiver have a better chance at picking the ball off.

Use bullets for slants, quick outs, and tight-window throws where you need to beat closing defenders. Also, just know that you're sacrificing some accuracy for speed.

Then there are the modifiers.

High Passes put the ball where tall receivers can go get it over smaller defenders. To do this, hold L1/LB while throwing to do jump ball throws.

What this means is that if you have in your roster a 6'4" receiver matched up against a 5'10" corner, high pass it and let your guy do his thing. This type of pass will work wonders against defenders sitting on routes.

Low passes do the opposite. Hold L2/LT while throwing,rather and the ball arrives at a lower point, which is useful for fitting throws into tight windows when you have smaller receivers. The idea here is to throw the ball only where your target can come down with it.

Some Tips to Help You Win

Credit: EA

Know When to Throw the Ball Away

Sometimes you just have to sacrifice a play rather than get sacked. Press R3 when nothing's open and when you're about to get sacked. The QB will throw the ball to the sidelines. An incomplete pass is better than a sack or interception.

Cancel Play Action

If you called a play action but you saw that the defense isn't favorable to you or a blitz is coming, hold R2/RT to skip the fake handoff and get into your throwing motion faster.

Look at the Grass

Instead of watching receivers, watch out for the space they're running into. This helps you spot the windows before receivers even arrive and deliver the ball faster. It might sound counterintuitive, but this will make you get reads quicker.

Once everything clicks, you'll start hitting your pass windows perfectly and dotting your receivers precisely. Good luck out there.

