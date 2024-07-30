Best Defensive Linemen in Madden 25 Revealed

The Madden 25 rating week continues, and after revealing the best wide receivers, safeties, and running backs, EA Sports decided it was time to reveal the best Defensive Linemen in the game.

These players are a force of nature, and getting past them is incredibly difficult, and sometimes may even feel impossible. They can make your quarterback work significantly harder.

So let's find out who are the top ten defensive linemen in Madden 25.

Chris Jones (97 OVR)

Chris Jones sits on the defensive linemen throne in Madden 25, having some astonishing attributes, such as 99 awareness, 97 strength, 93 toughness, 98 power moves, 97 pursuit, and 95 play recognition.

Getting past Jones will seem like an almost impossible task, and even the best offensive linemen will struggle to stop him, or at least slow him down.

Dexter Lawrence II (95 OVR)

With a 95 OVR, Dexter Lawrence II is the second-best defensive linemen in Madden 25. The NY Giants defensive tackler is incredibly strong, a master in the art of tackling, and is also quite fast, for a defensive linemen that is.

Lawrence II's defensive attributes are great and similar to Jones's, he is a force of nature, which only a few players will be able to contain.

Quinnen Williams (94 OVR)

Quinnen Williams closes out the podium, with the New York Jets defensive monster being a 94 OVR, and having some great defensive attributes.

Since entering the league Williams has improved season after season, showing he is an elite defensive linemen, and that he has the skills to be among the best of the best for a long time.

Justin Madubuike (92 OVR)

Justin Madubuike is the first left defensive end to make this list, and his great speed is what makes him stand out, having 81 speed and 83 acceleration.

But Madubuike also possesses other splendid attributes, such as 97 awareness, 95 strength, 96 tackle, and 96 play recognition. He will be a great addition to every team in Franchise mode.

Derrick Brown (90 OVR)

Closing out the top five we have the Carolina Panther's right defensive end, Derrick Brown, with a 90 OVR, and an impressive 98 strength.

Brown is not the most agile player in Madden 25, but his blocking ability is spectacular, his defensive attributes are great, and his speed and acceleration are also solid.

Cameron Heyward (90 OVR)

In sixth place, we have Cameron Heyward, with a 90 OVR. Heyward attribute that stands out the most is his 98 play recognition, which will help him to pick on the play incredibly fast, and use that to his advantage.

Heyward defensive attributes are great, with most of them being rated over 90.

Vita Vea (90 OVR)

Just like Derrick Brown, Vita Vea also possesses superhuman strength, but his stamina rate is quite low, and his defensive attributes also can't match the Carolina Panther's right defensive end.

Despite that, Vea is still a great defensive linemen, with 97 toughness, 94 tackle, 92 play recognition, and 90 Awareness. These attributes make him a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen, and quarterback.

Jonathan Allen (89 OVR)

Coming in at number eight we have Jonathan Allen, from the Washington Commanders, with a 89 OVR.

Allen has some impressive attributes, such as 95 tackle, 93 strength, 90 awareness, and 89 impact blocking. His speed and acceleration are also solid, but his stamina and toughness are subpar to the rest of the players in this list.

Christian Wilkins (88 OVR)

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins occupies the ninth place, having solid attributes across the board. He might not stand out in a particular area of the game, but he does everything well.

In Madden 25, Wilkins is a well-rounded defensive linemen.

Cameron Jordan (87)

Closing out the list we have the veteran defensive linemen, Cameron Jordan, from the New Orleans Saints. Similar to Wilkins, Jordan is also a well-rounded player and can be a great addition to any team in Franchise mode.

What do you think of the Madden 25 defensive linemen rankings, and which players or places would you change? Let us know in the comments below.

Will Madden 25 be on PS4? | Everything You Need to Know About the Madden 25 Editions | Madden 25 Reveal Trailer is Here and Gives Fans First Look at the Game! | Madden 25 Gameplay Improvements Sound Like Smoke & Mirrors