Best Running Backs in Madden 25 Revealed

After revealing the best wide receivers and safeties in Madden 25, EA Sports has now announced the top ten running backs in the game.

Running backs are no longer just players that run with the ball, as in today's NFL running backs also need to be able to catch passes, and block, be it for their quarterback or a fellow running back.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the ten best running backs in Madden 25.

Christian McCaffrey (99 OVR)

There is no doubt that Christian McCaffrey is currently the best running back in the NFL, and that's why the 49ers superstar earned the so coveted 99 OVR in Madden 25 and is once again part of the Madden 99 Club.

He excels at everything you want a running back to do, be it carrying the ball, breaking a tackle, catching a pass, or speeding past his opponents. In Madden 25, McCaffrey is the running back to have.

Nick Chubb (96 OVR)

In second place we have the Cleveland Browns star, Nick Chub, who unfortunately had an injury-rilled season in 2023, only playing in two games.

Despite that, what Chub showed in the past two seasons is more than enough to guarantee him a spot in the second place. Madden considers the last three seasons when making the ratings, and not only the last one.

McCaffrey is still in a league of his own, but Chub is still an elite running back.

Derrick Henry (94 OVR)

Closing out the top three we have the Baltimore Raven's new star, Derrick Henry, who has been one of the best running backs in the league for quite some time.

In the 2023 season, Henry, as usual, had some great numbers, with 280 carries, 1167 yards, and 12 touchdowns. The numbers speak for themselves, and say a third place for Henry in this list was the minimum Madden could have done.

Saquon Barkley (92 OVR)

With a 92 OVR and some great attributes, Saquon Barkley is the fourth-best running back in Madden 25. Barkley had a good 2023 season, with 247 carries, 962 yards, and six touchdowns.

Barkley soap opera with the New York Giants also came to an end, with the star running back now being part of the Philadelphia Eagles, making the Eagles running game even scarier.

Joe Mixon (91 OVR)

Closing out the top five we have Joe Mixon, with a 91 OVR. Mixon had a great 2023 season, despite all the problems the Bengals faced, recording 257 carries, 1034 yards, and nine touchdowns.

Mixon was traded to the Houston Texans, adding even more firepower to a team that already had some impressive offensive pieces. A top-five place for Mixon in this list feels appropriate, but we wouldn't be surprised to see him higher on the list next year.

Travis Etienne (90 OVR)

In sixth place, we have the Jacksonville Jaguar's superstar player, Travis Etienne, who in his second year in the league proved we will be one of the best running backs in the NFL for a long time.

Etienne had 267 carries, 1008 yards, and 11 touchdowns, in the 2023 season, impressive numbers, especially for a player in his second year in the NFL.

Because of that, a 90 OVR feels appropriate, since he is coming off a great season, and has already put up great numbers in his rookie year.

Josh Jacobs (89 OVR)

Josh Jacobs is coming off a solid season, with 233 carriers, 805 yards, and six touchdowns, in only 13 games. Jacob's ball-carrying attributes in Madden 25 are quite good, despite his change of direction and spin move not being great.

His strength and jumping abilities also aren't that impressive, but he is good at finding the gaps in the defensive line and running through them, conquering some valuable yards, which is what you really want from a running back.

Kenneth Walker III (88 OVR)

Kenneth Walker III is in eighth place on the list and will be an 88 OVR in Madden 25. Walker III had a good 2023 season, with numbers very similar to the ones he had put up in his rookie year.

An eighth place for Walker III seems appropriate, but if the Seattle Seahawks

running back can record similar numbers in the 2024 season, he will most likely climb some places in this list next year.

Aaron Jones (88 OVR)

Aaron Jones's last season with the Green Bay Packers wasn't spectacular, but the veteran running back only played 11 games, a career low.

Jones's rating will certainly cause some debate in the Madden community

Isiah Pacheco (87 OVR)

Closing out the top ten, and this list, we have Isiah Pacheco, from the Kansas City Chiefs, with a 87 OVR. Pacheco helped the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in a row and recorded some solid numbers in the process.

So a tenth place for Pacheco seems appropriate, but there will certainly be many who think the Chiefs running back could be higher on the list.

What do you think of the Madden 25 running backs rankings, and which players or places would you change? Let us know in the comments below.

